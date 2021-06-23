Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman in his Los Angeles home

The singer has had a long history of legal trouble over the years, specifically violence against women

US singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument at his Los Angeles home on Friday, authorities have said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the Grammy winner’s home after a woman reported that a suspect – reported to be Brown – struck her in the head during an altercation.

According to TMZ, the woman told police that Brown smacked her so hard on the back of her head that her hair weave came off, although no injuries were reported.

While Brown was no longer at the location when police arrived, officers took a crime report for battery and the city’s attorney office says it is now handling the investigation for filing consideration.

Brown, 32, found commercial success selling more than 140 million records since his first single Run It topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005.

However, the entertainer has also had a long history of legal trouble, especially with violence against women, including his highly publicised arrest for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

After an argument, as the two were leaving a pre-Grammy party, the Barbadian singer was left with visible facial injuries which required hospitalisation. Brown eventually pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal that included serving five years of probation.

Karrueche Tran, another former girlfriend, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017. Tran claimed that Brown violently threatened her following their separation, over a dispute about diamond rings and other gifts he had given her during their relationship, which he wanted back.

There are a number of other allegations against the singer. In 2017, an unnamed woman sued Brown, claiming he had raped her during a party at his home. By 2020, the case had been dismissed as the two parties settled out of court.

In 2019, Brown and two others were also detained in Paris on charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions after a woman filed a complaint against them. Charges were later dropped and Brown, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit.

Published: June 23, 2021 11:06 AM

