From Japanese fine dining and Mediterranean waterfront restaurants to Greek tavernas and Caribbean-inspired concepts, the UAE's dining scene continues to welcome new arrivals.

Several new restaurants have already opened their doors in Dubai, while more are preparing to launch across Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah in the coming months. Among them are new concepts from internationally renowned chefs, established hospitality groups and restaurant brands making their UAE debuts.

Here are some of the newest restaurants to try across the country, starting with those already welcoming diners.

Naranj Cafe

Naranj Cafe specialises in traditional Syrian cooking. Photo: Naranj Cafe Show caption: Naranj Cafe specialises in traditional Syrian cooking. Photo…

Cuisine: Syrian-Levantine

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf, Dubai

Status: Opened

Already established in countries including Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, Naranj Cafe has now made its Dubai debut. The restaurant specialises in traditional Syrian cooking, with dishes including kebbeh labanieh, or kibbeh simmered in yoghurt sauce, lamb shank with bulgur, and charcoal-grilled kebabs. The 170-seat venue features a live kitchen, a dedicated family dining area and an outdoor terrace serving shisha. Desserts include baklava cheesecake and Syrian ice cream with spun sugar. It's open daily from 12.30pm to 3am.

L'Abysse Dubai

Yannick Alleno's L'Abysse offers a 14-sequence omakase experience. Photo: L'Abysse Dubai Show caption: Yannick Alleno's L'Abysse offers a 14-sequence omakase exper…

Cuisine: Japanese, omakase

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opened

Chef Yannick Alleno has brought his acclaimed French-Japanese dining concept to Dubai, following openings in Paris, Monaco and Osaka. Led by sushi master Ken Ishihata, the restaurant offers a 14-sequence omakase experience across five movements, with an emphasis on aged fish, carefully prepared rice and precise knife techniques.

Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno

Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno is set along One&Only The Palm's waterfront. Photo: Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno Show caption: Casea 101 by Yannick Alleno is set along One&Only The Palm's…

Cuisine: Italian coastal, Mediterranean

Location: One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opened

Also from Alleno, Casea 101 takes a more relaxed approach to dining, drawing inspiration from the Italian Riviera. Set along the resort's waterfront, the restaurant features an overwater terrace and an indoor-outdoor bar overlooking the marina. The menu focuses on seafood towers, crudos, seasonal fish cooked over fire and freshly made pizzas from the open kitchen. Open daily from 12.30pm, the venue is designed for leisurely lunches, sunset drinks and evenings accompanied by music.

Solena by Raspoutine

Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new dining concept in Dubai called Solena by Raspoutine. Photo: Solena by Raspoutine Show caption: Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new din…

Cuisine: Mediterranean with French influences

Location: Precinct Building 3, Level 2, DIFC, Dubai

Status: Opened

Parisian nightlife brand Raspoutine has introduced a new dining concept in Dubai, combining Mediterranean cuisine with French influences in a garden terrace setting. The menu features sea bream crudo with chilli oil and citrus, king crab salad, capellini with lemon butter and caviar, and turbot with caviar sauce. A resident DJ and live singer provide entertainment as the evening progresses. The restaurant also offers an early-evening aperitivo menu, with cocktails from Dh42 ($11.40), and a three-course dining experience for Dh300 per person. It's open Tuesday to Saturday, from 5pm.

True Slice

True Slice is a new pizzeria at Vida Aljada, the first Vida hotel in Sharjah. Photo: True Slice Show caption: True Slice is a new pizzeria at Vida Aljada, the first Vida …

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Vida Aljada, Aljada, Sharjah

Status: Opened

True Slice is a new pizzeria at Vida Aljada, the first Vida hotel in Sharjah. The restaurant serves Italian classics alongside more inventive creations, including the tartufo pizza, topped with fresh truffle and smoked cheese, and the burrata verde, made with yellow tomato sauce and fresh burrata. To celebrate its opening, first-time diners who order a pizza on Friday evenings until December 4 will receive a second one free. It's open daily from noon to 11pm.

Keanu's

Keanu's is a new neighbourhood pizzeria in Jumeirah 2, Dubai, from the team behind Three by Eva, known for its Jordanian and Levantine cuisine. Photo: Keanu's Show caption: Keanu's is a new neighbourhood pizzeria in Jumeirah 2, Dubai…

Cuisine: Italian-inspired pizzeria

Location: Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai

Status: Opened

From the team behind home-grown restaurant Three by Eva comes Keanu's, a neighbourhood pizzeria in Jumeirah 2. Located close to its sister restaurant, the new venue offers a more casual dining experience centred on freshly made pizzas, with a lively atmosphere and music also part of the concept. The pizzeria is positioned as a relaxed, late-night alternative to Three by Eva, which is known for its Middle Eastern cooking and family-run approach to hospitality.

Opening soon

Corte

Corte at Melia Desert Palm Dubai is a new steakhouse inspired by Spanish gastronomy, dry-ageing techniques and cooking over fire. Photo: Corte Show caption: Corte at Melia Desert Palm Dubai is a new steakhouse inspire…

Cuisine: Spanish-inspired steakhouse

Location: Melia Desert Palm Dubai, Dubai

Status: Pre-opening phase

Set within a 160-acre private polo estate, Corte is a steakhouse inspired by Spanish gastronomy, dry-ageing techniques and cooking over fire. Premium meats take centre stage, with dishes including Australian picanha Wagyu, alongside handmade ravioli, saffron risotto and Spanish favourites such as empanada cortada a cuchillo and gambas al ajillo, or garlic prawns. Executive chef Roberto draws on his Argentine and Basque heritage, as well as experience at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, to create a menu focused on the quality and preparation of each cut. The restaurant plans to introduce chef's table dinners, an outdoor Asado Supper Club featuring live grilling, and a Dry Age Club where diners can select cuts for custom ageing. Corte is currently in its pre-opening phase, with an official launch date and regular opening hours yet to be announced.

Kricket Dubai

London restaurant Kricket is making its international debut at Vida Emirates Hills. Photo: Kricket Dubai Show caption: London restaurant Kricket is making its international debut …

Cuisine: Contemporary Indian

Location: Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai

Status: Opening November 19

London restaurant Kricket is making its international debut at Vida Emirates Hills, bringing its contemporary take on regional Indian cuisine to Dubai. Led by head chef Vikas Jakkula, the menu features favourites from its UK restaurants, including bhel puri and Keralan fried chicken, alongside Awadhi lamb neck biryani and dishes created for Dubai, such as Mangalorean baked black cod gassi with seaweed and coconut, and butter garlic pepper crab. Inspired by Jaipur, the restaurant features a chef-facing counter, communal tables and a standalone cocktail bar serving drinks such as the Darjeeling Gimlet, made with spiced gin, tea and peach. Founded by Rik Campbell and Will Bowlby, Kricket will be open daily from noon to 1am, serving lunch and dinner.

Mystic Mist – House of Rituals

Cuisine: Anatolian, Latin American and Asian

Location: Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

Status: Opening in November

Set to open in November, Mystic Mist – House of Rituals is a new dining and lifestyle destination at Burj Plaza, bringing together Anatolian and Latin American flavours across four distinct spaces.

Mystic Yard, on the lower ground floor, will serve traditional Turkish breakfasts and all-day dining in a smoke-free setting, while Breakmist will focus on lighter dishes and wellness-inspired dining. Mystic Mist will offer a 24-hour restaurant and shisha lounge, while rooftop venue Skymist will have views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai skyline.

The menu will combine Anatolian, Latin American and Asian influences, with dishes including Violet Eclipse Pizza, made with black charcoal dough, purple cauliflower purée and cheese; Fuego de Anatolia, a charcoal-grilled chicken dish with Latin American chillies; and a traditional Turkish sharing breakfast.

Saona

Saona at voco Dubai The Palm will combine Caribbean flavours with contemporary Peruvian influences. Photo: Saona Show caption: Saona at voco Dubai The Palm will combine Caribbean flavours…

Cuisine: Caribbean and Peruvian

Location: First floor, voco Dubai The Palm, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opening in December

Inspired by the Caribbean island of Saona, this new restaurant will combine Caribbean flavours with contemporary Peruvian influences. The kitchen will be led by Jamaican-born executive chef Richie Richards, formerly of Dubai's Miss Lily's, who brings more than 20 years of international experience. The 244-seat venue will feature indoor and outdoor dining areas, a VIP lounge and a cocktail menu, with DJs and live entertainment creating a livelier atmosphere as the evening progresses.

Mun

Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is bringing its contemporary Japanese dining concept to Dubai's J1 Beach. Photo: Mun Show caption: Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is b…

Cuisine: Contemporary Japanese

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai

Status: Opening date to be announced

Originally launched on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Mun is bringing its contemporary Japanese dining concept to Dubai's J1 Beach. Part of the Paris Society hospitality group, the restaurant will combine Japanese dishes designed for sharing with Parisian glamour and a lively atmosphere. The venue will feature an indoor dining room and an outdoor garden by the beach, with music adding to its evening appeal.

Siga Siga

Greek restaurant Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna experience to Dubai. Photo: Siga Siga Show caption: Greek restaurant Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna…

Cuisine: Greek

Location: 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai

Status: Opening date to be announced

Inspired by the Greek tradition of parea, which celebrates gathering with friends over food and conversation, Siga Siga will bring a contemporary taverna experience to Dubai. The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor dining areas, a garden terrace and a bar. Daytime dining will give way to livelier evenings, with DJs and live percussion providing entertainment.

Anzu Beach Club

Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and leisure destination, is set to open at Al Hamra Boardwalk in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Anzu Beach Club Show caption: Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and lei…

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: Al Hamra Boardwalk, Ras Al Khaimah

Status: Opening date to be announced

Paris Society is expanding into Ras Al Khaimah with Anzu Beach Club, a new Mediterranean-inspired dining and leisure destination at Al Hamra Boardwalk. Developed in partnership with Al Hamra, the beachfront venue will combine a restaurant with poolside lounging and music. The concept is designed around relaxed afternoons by the water that transition into a livelier social atmosphere later in the day.

Gigi Caffe

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

The team behind Gigi Rigolatto is bringing a new Italian cafe concept to Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Grove development. Gigi Caffe will offer a more casual interpretation of the brand's Italian dining experience, with indoor seating and an outdoor terrace. Located within the emerging retail and dining destination in Saadiyat Cultural District, the venue will combine Italian-inspired hospitality with a relaxed cafe atmosphere.

Time Out Market Abu Dhabi

Following its success in Dubai, Time Out Market is expanding to Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Following its success in Dubai, Time Out Market is expanding…

Cuisine: International

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Following the success of its Dubai location at Souk Al Bahar, Time Out Market is expanding to Abu Dhabi. The 37,651-square-foot food hall will bring together 16 kitchens showcasing established restaurants, home-grown concepts and emerging culinary talent. The venue will also feature a Time Out Cafe, two bars, a live entertainment stage and an outdoor terrace, with seating for 711 guests.

Momofuku

Cuisine: Asian-American

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Founded by American chef David Chang in New York in 2004, Momofuku is bringing its Asian-American dining concept to Abu Dhabi. The restaurant group, which began with a noodle bar in Manhattan's East Village, is known for combining Asian culinary traditions with contemporary American influences. Its restaurants serve dishes ranging from ramen and noodles to roasted meats and sharing plates. Details of the Abu Dhabi menu have yet to be revealed.

Alain Ducasse Cafe

Cuisine: French cafe and desserts

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Acclaimed French chef Alain Ducasse is bringing a cafe concept to Abu Dhabi, with a menu centred on coffee, chocolate, pastries, ice cream and desserts. Rather than the elaborate tasting menus associated with his fine-dining restaurants, the Saadiyat Grove venue will focus on more casual offerings, drawing on Ducasse's approach to quality ingredients and traditional French craftsmanship.

Monsieur Paul

Cuisine: French

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

Named after the late French chef Paul Bocuse, Monsieur Paul will introduce a French brasserie concept to Abu Dhabi. The venue will combine a restaurant, cafe and boutique, drawing inspiration from the culinary legacy of Bocuse, one of the most influential figures in modern French gastronomy. The menu for its Abu Dhabi location has not yet been announced.

Kokoro Handroll Bar

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Saadiyat Grove, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Status: Opening date to be announced

After establishing a following in Dubai, Kokoro Handroll Bar is preparing to open in Abu Dhabi. Founded by chefs Daniel Lee and Patrick Pham, the concept originated in Houston before arriving in Dubai in 2024. Its counter-style dining experience centres on Japanese handrolls prepared to order, combining warm rice, crisp seaweed and seafood. Existing menus feature ingredients including bluefin tuna, salmon and sea urchin, although the Abu Dhabi selection has yet to be confirmed.