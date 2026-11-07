First sitting: November dining experiences to try, and new restaurant openings

There's always a lot going on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

MiMi Mei Fair

Afternoon tea gets an Asian twist at London-born restaurant MiMi Mei Fair this month. Savoury bites include duck bao, golden shrimp toast and mala tofu quiche, there are sweet treats including raspberry cheesecake and dark chocolate tart, and a fully vegetarian spread is also available. Enjoy it all on the garden terrace, with sparkling teas, coffee and views of Burj Khalifa.

Available from November 16; Dh148 per per; Address Residences Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Naranj Cafe

Freekah lamb shanks, Dh88. Photo: Narenj Cafe Show caption: Freekah lamb shanks, Dh88. Photo: Narenj Cafe

Syrian-Levantine restaurant Naranj Cafe has opened in Dubai, following success in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Named after the orange trees traditionally found in Damascene and Aleppine courtyards, it celebrates Syrian culinary heritage with signature mezze, charcoal-grilled meats and slow-cooked specialities. Seating 170 guests across indoor and outdoor spaces, it is well suited to extended family gatherings.

Open now; Doubletree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Rowley's at Yas Bay

Rowley's on Yas Island is the second in UAE. Photo: Rowley's Show caption: Rowley's on Yas Island is the second in UAE. Photo: Rowley's

Half a century after opening in London’s Mayfair, steakhouse Rowley’s has arrived in Abu Dhabi. Known for its simple menu, it serves cuts ranging from Australian Angus striploin to signature ribeye, all accompanied by house salad and unlimited fries. Look out for daily specials and deals exclusive to the Yas Island outpost, the brand’s third outside London, after Dubai and Riyadh. As with the original, reservations aren’t accepted, making it one for a spontaneous night out.

Open now; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Moonrise

The Michelin-starred Moonrise opened in Dubai in 2021. Photo: Moonrise Show caption: The Michelin-starred Moonrise opened in Dubai in 2021. Photo…

Home-grown Dubai restaurant Moonrise is marking its fifth year with a 12-course tasting menu combining old favourites and new creations. Drawing on memories of growing up in the city, from late-night street food to Deira’s old fish market, chef Solemann Haddad revisits signatures such as his grilled cheese with Hokkaido milk bread, Thai black garlic, aged Parmigiano Reggiano and black winter truffle. New dishes include a Miyazaki A5 Wagyu shawarma, with meat and vegetarian menus offering two takes on Dubai’s evolving food scene.

Available now; Dh995 per person; Al Satwa, Dubai

Broadway at Emirates Palace

Chef Mirsat Yilmaz now serves as chef de cuisine at Broadway. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Show caption: Chef Mirsat Yilmaz now serves as chef de cuisine at Broadway…

There’s a new face at Broadway, the contemporary American restaurant and bar at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Chef Mirsat Yilmaz joins as chef de cuisine from Studio Frantzen at Atlantis, The Palm, bringing experience from leading restaurants and five-star hotel kitchens. His new menu reimagines American classics with updated techniques and unexpected twists.

Available now; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Jara by Martin Berasategui

A new Friday night brunch has arrived at the 18th-floor terrace. Photo: Jara by Martin Berasategui Show caption: A new Friday night brunch has arrived at the 18th-floor terr…

A new tapas menu makes Jara by Martin Berasategui’s scenic terrace an appealing spot for Friday nights. Take in panoramic views of Downtown Dubai over patatas bravas, potato and chorizo tortilla, charcoal-grilled octopus skewers and freshly made croquetas, accompanied by live DJ sets.

Every Friday between 8.30pm and 11.30pm; Brunch from Dh250 for women and Dh400 for men; The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay

Carna by Dario Cecchini

Ossobuco lasagne is now served as part of Carna's new menu. Photo: Carna Show caption: Ossobuco lasagne is now served as part of Carna's new menu. …

Carna by Dario Cecchini, the contemporary steakhouse on the 74th floor of SLS, has unveiled a revamped menu showcasing its butchery. New dishes include Wagyu coppa, ossobuco lasagne and classic creme caramel flan. With jewel-toned interiors, rich velvet furnishings and sweeping city views, it makes for a sophisticated night out.

Available now; SLS, Business Bay, Dubai

Trio Cafe

Trio cafe is now open in Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Photo: Trio Cafe Show caption: Trio cafe is now open in Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Photo: Trio Ca…

What began as a simple drive-through coffee stop in 2021 has grown into a string of pop-ups and permanent cafes across the Emirates. Trio’s latest outpost is in Jumeirah, serving V60s, Spanish lattes and iced matchas alongside sweet and savoury bites such as honeycomb cheese toast, and peanut and chocolate eclairs. Founded by Emirati coffee connoisseur Aysha Jamal bin Huwaireb, Trio has become part of the UAE’s thriving speciality coffee scene.

Open now; 22nd Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai

The Fore

Four restaurants come together to serve Saturday Brunch at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Photo: The Fore Show caption: Four restaurants come together to serve Saturday Brunch at J…

Saturday brunch has returned to The Fore. Set within Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the weekend feast draws on four of the hotel’s restaurants: Umi Kei, Madame Li, Mirabelle and The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli. A DJ and live singer provide the soundtrack, while dedicated dessert stations and children’s entertainment cater to younger guests.

Every Saturday between 1pm and 4pm; Brunch packages from Dh500; Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab; Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Cookery School by Chef JKP

James Knight-Pacheco brings his culinary school to Dubai. Photo: Cookery School by Chef JKP Show caption: James Knight-Pacheco brings his culinary school to Dubai. Ph…

James Knight-Pacheco is bringing something new to the table this month with the launch of Chef Teach Me, his own cookery school in Dubai, aimed at aspiring chefs and enthusiastic amateurs alike. After two decades of television appearances, podcasting and hospitality consulting, the award-winning British-Venezuelan chef will now share his expertise every Saturday from October 31. Held in a purpose-built demonstration kitchen, initial sessions will range from dinner-party classics and breakfast essentials to basic fish and meat dishes, with guest chefs, community partnerships and more courses to follow.

Open now; Saturday sessions from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm; From Dh450 per session; The Demo Kitchen, Al Quoz, Dubai

Jaww Spot

Jaww takes its name from the Arabic word for atmosphere. Photo: Jaww Show caption: Jaww takes its name from the Arabic word for atmosphere. Pho…

Atmosphere can make or break a dining experience, and this Abu Dhabi newcomer has made it part of its name. Jaww, an Arabic word often used to describe the mood or energy of a place, pairs its setting with a menu blending Mediterranean and Levantine influences. Expect restrained takes on classics, from charred eggplant and labneh with pomegranate and za’atar oil, to slow-roasted lamb shank with freekeh, date pudding with saffron toffee and mango kunafa.

Open now; Al Muntazah, Abu Dhabi

Nestt

Nestt has a working space, a children's play area and a restaurant. Photo: Nesst Show caption: Nestt has a working space, a children's play area and a rest…

For parents juggling Teams calls and toddler tantrums, Al Quoz newcomer Nestt combines a Euro-Mediterranean restaurant focused on clean food largely made from scratch, with co-working spaces, meeting rooms and an elegant children’s play area. A range of toys and activities should keep short attention spans occupied – and leave remote-working parents with little excuse for dodging deadlines.

Open now; Q East by Alphabeta, Al Quoz, Dubai

Manao

Miang begins the tasting menu feast at Manao. Photo: Manao Show caption: Miang begins the tasting menu feast at Manao. Photo: Manao

Not one but two new tasting menus have landed at Thai restaurant Manao, which earned a Michelin star just five months after opening last year, while chef Abhiraj Khatwani was named Young Chef at the age of 30. The new eight and 12-course menus both begin with miang and lobster khanom krok, then move through dishes featuring king crab, white curry and sticky rice roti. Both end with white sesame ice cream and black sticky rice pudding.

Available now; Wasl Vita, Jumeirah 1, Dubai