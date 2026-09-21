Three new afternoon teas to try in the UAE featuring scones, smoked salmon and storytelling

The 180-year-old art of afternoon tea gets the UAE treatment this September, with three new offerings across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

And each brings its own spin, from taco sliders to storytelling experiences that dive into the dining tradition.

Here are three new experiences to try.

The Gallery, Dorchester Collection’s The Lana, Dubai

Tradition is at the heart of the new afternoon tea at Dorchester Collection’s The Lana, which pairs classic heritage offerings with storytelling and etiquette pointers.

The Royal Afternoon Tea, as it's named, builds on Dorchester Collection's long-standing association with the tradition. The Dubai hotel's sister property, The Dorchester in Mayfair, is home to one of London's most renowned afternoon teas, featuring a selection of finger sandwiches, warm raisin and tea-infused scones and classic British-inspired treats by world-renowned pastry chef Angelo Musa.

A selection of finger sandwiches and warm raisin and tea-infused scones are served as part of The Lana's new afternoon tea. Photo: The Lana Show caption: A selection of finger sandwiches and warm raisin and tea-inf…

Sandwiches include coronation chicken on soft curry milk bread (a nod to the dish created to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953), smoked Scottish salmon with asparagus and dill, and an interpretation of the classic cucumber sandwich which includes mint cream cheese and yuzu caviar.

The sweet selection includes a Victoria cake inspired by Queen Victoria's favourite teatime treat; a reimagined Bakewell tart featuring lemon frangipane and jam; a chocolate truffle with salted caramel and pecan praline; and a rose and raspberry religieuse – a classic French pastry made of two stacked cream puffs.

Guests will also learn about the long-standing tradition through bespoke storytelling cards and a narrated service, which will share the history behind each course, including details on Catherine of Braganza, who popularised tea drinking among the English aristocracy after marrying King Charles II in 1662, and Anna Russell, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, who began the afternoon tea tradition in the 1840s.

Served daily from 12pm to 6pm; from Dh400 per person. The Gallery, lobby lounge of The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, (04) 541 7755

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Hawksbill's offerings reflect local and regional traditions and flavours. Photo: Hawksbill Show caption: Hawksbill's offerings reflect local and regional traditions …

This Abu Dhabi favourite launches its new afternoon tea this month. Melding tradition with offerings that reflect local and regional traditions and flavours, afternoon tea at this all-day dining restaurant is a characteristically casual affair.

Enjoy a selection of sweet and savoury favourites, from traditional freshly baked scones and delicate pastries to modern options such as sliders, tacos and smoked salmon blinis, as well as seafood bites. Selections are paired with a choice of teas, coffee, juice or soft drinks, making this a relaxed way to catch up with friends or simply settle in for an unhurried afternoon treat.

Served Monday to Thursday, 1pm to 4pm; from Dh120 per person, includes one tea, coffee, juice, or soft beverage, plus 30 per cent off selected food and beverages, Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, (056) 660 8780

Ginori Terrace at The St Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Ginori Terrace afternoon tea presents artisanal pastries and savoury delicacies against the backdrop of the Dubai Water Canal. Photo: The St Regis Downtown Dubai Show caption: Ginori Terrace afternoon tea presents artisanal pastries and…

The St Regis Downtown Dubai debuts its new afternoon tea this September, paying homage to tradition and featuring artisanal pastries and savoury delicacies against the backdrop of the Dubai Water Canal.

With a focus on seasonal ingredients, afternoon tea begins with an amuse-bouche of home-made mango ice cream before the savoury selection, which includes wild smoked salmon and spinach tramezzini with beetroot gel and salmon roe, cucumber and chive creme fraiche on lemon bread, shrimp cocktail tart with avocado cream and edible flowers, turkey ham and comte cheese on rye bread with truffle cream, and a butternut and ricotta tart finished with maple butternut and fresh chervil.

For the sweet course, handcrafted pastries include a chocolate-hazelnut macaron with milk chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline and crunchy feuilletine, and a fig tartelette layered with vanilla diplomat cream. There’s also the raspberry cheesecake and the peanut delight to try. Scones are a must, with a choice of plain and cranberry served with Cornish clotted cream and preserves. As a final touch, save room for the cannoncini, traditional Italian puff pastry filled with vanilla cream, which is prepared and served tableside.

Served daily from 2pm to 6pm; from Dh250 per person, includes tea and coffee. The St Regis Downtown Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, (04) 512 5555