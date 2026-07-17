Best breakfast spots in the UAE, from Brunch & Cake to Saravana Bhavan

Breakfast is not only considered the most important meal of the day, but can also be one of the best excuses to slow down. Whether it's a leisurely get-together with friends, coffee and pastry before work, or a comforting plate that reminds you of home, the right dish and venue can set the tone for the day ahead.

From neighbourhood cafes and beachfront favourites to hidden gems, The National's team shares the breakfast spots they keep returning to across the UAE.

Bejuiced, Dubai

Let me get the bad news out of the way: this isn't a breakfast cafe. Bejuiced in Times Square Centre only opens at 10am each morning and home deliveries don't start until about 11am.

Now the good news: it serves the best smoothies and milkshakes I've had, anywhere, hands down. And it's open until 9.45pm every night, presumably to catch teenagers on the hunt for a late shake and gym-goers looking for a protein recovery drink.

The Blueberry Cobbler (Dh39) is my personal favourite and the bestseller on the menu, according to staff. How can a drink that packs fewer than 400 calories, with 27g of protein, be so good?

If, like me, you're hooked on a daily fix of peanut butter, go for the Simply PB+J; if not, try the Green Goddess, my other top choices, both priced at Dh39. My three-year-old son has a simpler palate: he loves the chocolate milkshake, which is just simple powder and milk.

If Gate Avenue is closer to home, check out the juicer's Dubai International Financial Centre outpost instead.

Rory Reynolds, assistant editor-in-chief

Brunch & Cake, Dubai

I admit it, I'm guilty of choosing cafes based on how they'll look in photos. If a place has pretty corners and aesthetic food, I'm probably already halfway there. Brunch & Cake is one of those places where everything looks – and tastes – exactly as good in real life as it does on Instagram.

I discovered Brunch & Cake through a friend, and it has quickly become one of my favourite breakfast spots. As someone who's convinced mornings should start a little later, it's one of the few places I'd get out of bed for.

I love the avocado toast with eggs on the side (Dh78), while the strawberry acai bowl (Dh68) is perfect when I'm in the mood for something lighter. Jumeirah Islands is my location of choice, and the cafe also has outposts in Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah 1 and Mirdif in Dubai.

Shazia Ahmed, social media journalist

Cafeteria Falafel Abu Naeem, Ras Al Khaimah

Falafel for breakfast can be divisive. It sometimes feels like too heavy a meal that sits on the stomach, but not every falafel is fried the same. Done right, it's a delicious and nourishing start to the day.

My long-standing favourite falafel breakfast spot is Abu Naeem in Ras Al Khaimah. Apart from its falafels (from Dh9.45) being the perfect size, they pack a healthy amount of veggies and are complemented by signature hot sauce (upon request), which helps boost the tahini's umami.

Faisal Al Zaabi, culture journalist

Circle Cafe, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Berry quinoa at Circle Cafe. Courtesy Circle Cafe Info

If it's the weekend, you'll probably find my friends and me at Circle Cafe. With branches across the UAE, it has one of the country's best-value breakfast offers and the perfect excuse for a long, leisurely catch-up over good food.

Available every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm, the Dh74 all-you-can-eat menu features just about every egg dish imaginable, from Turkish eggs and shakshuka to masala omelettes and croque madame.

There's also an excellent vegetarian selection, while those with a sweet tooth can finish with stacks of strawberry pancakes or the irresistible mini French toast. After all, breakfast dessert is a thing. Unlimited tea and coffee are included, making it one of the best weekend breakfast deals in the UAE.

David Tusing, assistant features editor

Eggspectation, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Eggspectation in Dubai's JBR is right next to the beach. Photo: Eggspectation Info

There are many reasons why I've been coming to this restaurant constantly for nearly a decade. For starters, there is a branch located in JBR, which means it's right next to the beach with a large outdoor area as well as an indoor one.

Secondly, the portions are huge. You will struggle to leave here without feeling full. And the quality of the food is first class. I’d recommend the Eggshiliration (Dh74) which is a dish of chicken breast, scrambled eggs and sauteed potatoes. As an additional plus, the staff are always warm and friendly.

Eggspectation also has outposts in Al Safa and Dubai Creek Harbour, and Saadiayat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Greg Turner, freelance video producer

Friends Avenue Cafe

Cheesecake French toast at Friends Avenue Cafe. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

An airy indoor-outdoor spot tucked into a little corner of Cluster T in JLT, Friends Avenue serves a mean breakfast menu with both classic and artisanal dishes on offer: from asparagus-spinach omelette to cheesecake French toast, plus a variety of acai bowls and eggs-your-way.

My favourite dish on especially hungry mornings is the Queen's Breakfast, a generous plate with organic chicken sausages, fresh-from-the-oven sourdough, eggs (poached, fried or scrambled), house baked beans, hash brown, roasted cherry tomatoes, buttery broccolini and sauteed mushrooms – a steal at Dh56.

Panna Munyal, subeditor

Huqqabaz Garden, Dubai

This popular shisha lounge at Dubai’s bustling Mall of the Emirates really comes to life at night, but it is a great place to start your day too. A bumper breakfast at this scenic eatery – a light and bright space decked out in lush greenery – is sure to set you up nicely for a shopping spree.

The Arabic staple of shakshuka (Dh39) is a fresh and tangy treat, best mopped up with generous helpings of bread and washed down with a cup of Turkish coffee. If that isn’t enough to fill you up, sample the fried sujuk (Dh49) and cheese gozleme (Dh77) for more Turkish delight.

Chris Maxwell, news editor

Kailash Parbat, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

You will rarely visit this Indian restaurant on a Saturday morning without seeing a queue outside. The reason? It offers a superb breakfast deal: one dish and unlimited chai all for just Dh10. I stumbled upon this place at BurJuman Mall in Bur Dubai, and we visit the area every weekend for my daughter’s class.

The list of items on the breakfast menu includes standard Indian fare: parathas, dosa and chole-bature (a must-try), which range in price from Dh17 to Dh32.

You can also choose from two Sindhi dishes: koki (onion flatbread; Dh18) and daal pakhwan (crispy flatbread with buttery lentils; Dh26) – with the latter a clear favourite of mine.

Recent additions are upma and Maharashtrian favourite misal pav (a spicy curry with freshly baked buns). Not only is food freshly made, hot and delicious, but it'll also suit those seeking a good Indian breakfast on a budget.

Kailash Parbat also has outposts in Oud Metha and Umm Hurair in Dubai, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Aarti Nagraj, deputy business editor

Kashtat Amina, Sharjah

Kashtat Amina offers a warm, accessible take on rustic Emirati cuisine. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Whenever I am in Sharjah with the family, I make sure to visit this scenic spot in the heart of Aljada. Kashtat Amina offers a warm, accessible take on rustic Emirati cuisine, presented with modern touches without losing the soul of chef Mariam Almansoori’s mother’s cooking, which inspired the restaurant’s name.

When I am in the mood for eggs, I order the balaleet (Dh47), a traditional combination of sweet saffron vermicelli and fried eggs. The sweetness of the noodles pairs beautifully with the richness of the eggs.

When I am famished and looking for something closer to brunch, I choose the keema hamsa (Dh49), made with minced meat, onions and Emirati spices. Served with warm bread, it is rich, comforting and filling – all suitable when I plan to spend the rest of the day doing very little.

Saeed Saeed, features writer

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, Dubai

LDC offers a weekend breakfast brunch with unlimited dishes for Dh69. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

For something affordable and satisfying, LDC Kitchen + Coffee offers a weekend breakfast brunch with unlimited breakfast dishes for Dh69. There are five branches in Dubai, in Media City, JLT, Trade Centre, Reem and the Dubai International Financial Centre – and the standout picks include the oven-baked eggplant shakshuka and the chicken chipotle wrap.

The cafe features a modern, cosy, and bright interior, making it an inviting spot to linger. During the cooler months, the outdoor terrace is where I enjoy the surrounding skyline in the DIFC outpost while people-watching over a leisurely brunch.

Gerald Du, art editor

Planet Terra, Dubai

Vegan cafe Planet Terra opened in The Greens in 2022. Photo: Planet Terra Info

When dining in an everyday cafe or restaurant as a vegan, options are usually limited. So much so that stepping into a plant-based cafe is nothing short of overwhelming – which is exactly how I felt the first time I visited Planet Terra.

Should I order the chickpea omelette topped with crispy kale (Dh68.25), the pancakes drizzled with maple syrup and coconut cream (Dh68.25), or the shakshouka made with tofu and cashew cream cheese (Dh63)? These are just a handful of the breakfast menu items at the homegrown, family-run, organic cafe.

Dine in and enjoy the Bohemian-chic interiors and lake views in The Greens outpost or find the vegan haven on most delivery apps in the emirate. There is also a second outpost in Ibis World Trade Centre.

Hayley Kadrou, deputy features editor

Sanderson's, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Sanderson's Abu Dhabi is a bright and airy spot. Photo: Sanderson's Info

I'll admit I'm not much of a breakfast person, but on the occasions I do venture out in the morning, Sanderson's in Abu Dhabi is one of my favourite places.

It's located along Al Seef Walkway, and one of the things I love is how easily the space transports me elsewhere. The restaurant is bright and surrounded by greenery, while its colourful interiors create the feeling of stepping into a different city, if only for an hour or two.

My go-to dish is the mixed berry pancakes (Dh61). The portion is so generous that I usually end up sharing, but that doesn't make it any less satisfying. Light, fluffy and sweet without being overpowering, they're a must-try for anyone looking for a sweet treat at breakfast.

Sanderson's also has two outposts in Dubai, in Al Sufouh and Arabian Ranches.

Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor

Saravana Bhavan, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Saravana Bhavan in Barsha is my go-to for good South Indian food. I never learnt to make homestyle breakfast, so when nostalgia hits, I head over to this rather nondescript restaurant close to Mall of the Emirates for a plate of idlis or dosa.

While there are plenty of South Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as a Tamil, I need to make sure the sambar – a tamarind-based vegetable and lentil curry – is just right. Luckily for me, Saravana Bhavan, which I jokingly call the McDonald’s of South India, gets it.

My go-to order is mini idlis (Dh20.20), tiny steamed rice cakes dunked in sambar and topped with ghee. I usually ask for a side of gunpowder podi, made from dry-roasting lentils and chillies, and finish my meal with South Indian filter coffee served in brassware.

Saravana has about a dozen branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Jennifer Ghana, assistant business editor

Third Place Cafe

In addition to food, Third Place Cafe also has second-hand books lining the walls, and a quiet room upstairs. Victor Besa / The National Info

Third Place Cafe was my safe space when I first moved to Abu Dhabi and needed to decompress. It takes its inspiration from Arabian coffeehouses, Italian tabernas and German bierstubes – second-hand books line the walls, and there is a quiet room upstairs – and I’ve since written an entire novel almost exclusively while sitting in there, powered by smoothies and pasta.

For breakfast, if I’m feeling virtuous, I’ll take the apple, ginger yoghurt and granola, served with fresh fruit (Dh55), but if I’m feeling honest, I’ll dive into the absolutely sumptuous apple crumble. It’s not strictly breakfast, but I’ve long-since abandoned any pretence that that matters. Besides, given that Third Place is so close to the Corniche, I’m in the perfect spot to then walk off my indulgence.

Ben Reynolds, deputy news editor