First look: What to expect at Vida Aljada, Sharjah’s new five-star hotel

Vida Aljada is as much an investment in the future of Aljada as it is a new hotel.

Opening on Wednesday, the 175-room property is the first five-star hotel in the emerging district, at the heart of a leafy neighbourhood and directly on the bustling East Boulevard. It is part of an area that has already had more than 9,000 homes completed.

Near the entrance to Aljada and only a few minutes’ drive from University City and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, the hotel is flanked by green spaces and parks, while offering a serene starting point for exploring central Sharjah, about 20 minutes away, and the rest of the Northern Emirates.

The welcome

Stage2 serves coffee from the centre of Vida Aljada’s communal lobby. Photo: Vida Aljada Show caption: Stage2 serves coffee from the centre of Vida Aljada’s commun…

Staff wear cream polo shirts in the lobby, setting the tone for the hotel’s refined yet relaxed feel. Check-in is completed digitally on a tablet computer within a few minutes.

Reception is in one corner of the long lobby, which unfolds into sofas for meetings, communal work desks and seating. Stage2 cafe sits at the centre, serving coffee from 7am, before the space leads towards Origins restaurant at the far end.

Cream, stone and terracotta dominate the interiors, with pottery and decorative pieces displayed on open shelving. Nearby, a large tree rises above a water feature, while the gentle sound of running water brings an almost spa-like calm to the room.

The lobby feels less like a conventional hotel reception and more like the entrance to an upmarket residence, reinforcing the homely feel of the property and making it a warm place to rest, work or meet friends.

The neighbourhood

It is an ideal place to explore Aljada, with its mix of boutique restaurants, green spaces and family attractions.

Restaurants and cafes sit within easy walking distance of the hotel, while greenery is particularly noticeable along East Boulevard, where shaded sections make an early-morning walk especially pleasant. Across the road is a food truck park with more than a dozen outlets, while nearby is the Family We Fit gym, with an Olympic-size pool and indoor running track, accessible separately with a daily entrance fee.

Aljada’s tree-lined boulevards provide welcome shade for morning walks from the hotel. Photo: Arada Show caption: Aljada’s tree-lined boulevards provide welcome shade for mor…

But it is really about what lies outdoors. A morning run can cover about 6km there and back if you follow the Boulevard as it snakes towards Al Dhaid Road, University City and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, passing apartment blocks, grocery shops, pharmacies and green spaces along the way.

At the time of our visit, some construction was still continuing, including on a roundabout and new traffic lights. It shows a district still nearing its potential, with major sites on the way including Tadao Ando’s Il Teatro, a performing arts venue. Yet it already feels homely, like we are very much among the residents.

The room

The deluxe room boulevard view, which can connect to an executive suite for families. Photo: Vida Aljada Show caption: The deluxe room boulevard view, which can connect to an exec…

There is no dedicated family suite category, but the hotel offers a similar option by connecting two rooms: the executive suite boulevard view with balcony and the deluxe boulevard view.

Our executive suite is spacious enough to accommodate an infant with a separate living room, bedroom and balcony. The adjoining deluxe room connects through an internal door, giving us two bedrooms while keeping both rooms directly linked.

The living room has a large neutral-grey sofa, a dining table and a work desk.

The highlight is the massive, balcony-lined East Boulevard and the greenery running through Aljada. There is enough room to sit comfortably and rest, enjoy room service while watching the sunset or order a quiet meal.

The food

Origins is the main all-day restaurant where all meals are served.

Breakfast is buffet only, with Arabic, Levantine and Asian dishes including falafel, hummus, congee and fried rice, alongside salads, cheese and cold meats such as bresaola.

Further through the hotel and leading on from Origins, True Slice is an easygoing pizzeria where we tried the margherita, which was expertly prepared.

Room service had a limited selection during our stay, with mains largely focused on pasta and pizza. The hot and cold Lebanese mezze starters are more successful, particularly the dips and cheese rolls, while the children's menu also features a good range of options.

Isabella Italian Street Kitchen is not part of Vida but is directly accessible from the lobby and is absolutely worth visiting. Designed almost like a garden villa, it serves rustic Italian dishes, with the penne arrabbiata delightfully spicy and the hearty chicken parmigiana delivering the kind of home-style cooking that brought us back the following day.

The facilities

The hotel’s infinity pool overlooks the surrounding Aljada neighbourhood. Photo: Vida Aljada Show caption: The hotel’s infinity pool overlooks the surrounding Aljada n…

The second floor is home to the main lifestyle amenities, including an infinity pool with shaded and open-air sections. A smaller pool for infants is completely shaded, while sun loungers line the main pool with cabanas behind.

On the same floor is the kids' area, suitable for infants and young children. It is a good size, with plenty of natural light, an indoor play area, toys, padded mats for infants and a selection of board games. It is also particularly useful as a quiet spot to feed babies when the space is not too busy.

The kids' area includes toys, board games and padded play spaces for younger children. Photo: Vida Aljada Show caption: The kids' area includes toys, board games and padded play sp…

The 24-hour gym is well equipped, while the spa has treatment rooms offering massages, facial and body therapies and reflexology.

The service

For a new hotel, there was little sense that staff were still finding their feet.

The seasoned team is multicultural, and several members we spoke to had previously worked at hotels elsewhere in Dubai and Sharjah and were particularly comfortable with children throughout their stay.

The verdict

Vida Aljada, Emaar Hospitality Group’s first property in the emirate, does not impose itself on the neighbourhood, instead reflecting the community by being elegant and personal.

About 25 to 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport and five to seven minutes from Sharjah International Airport, it is well suited to business travellers looking for a base to recharge while also making for a great family stay or a quiet, relaxing reset in a neighbourhood designed with family and wellness in mind.

The bottom line

Rates start from about Dh635 ($173) per night for a deluxe room king city view, including taxes and fees. Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflected hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.