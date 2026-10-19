Alain Ducasse on the pursuit of perfecting regional tastes – from Rabat to Abu Dhabi

Chef Alain Ducasse views the pursuit of new flavours and ingredients as a ongoing quest. After a career spanning more than 50 years, during which restaurants under his leadership were awarded a total of 21 Michelin stars, he continues his journey of culinary inspiration while travelling across continents.

And most recently, that exploration has led to new feats for the chef. Ahead of Chef Ducasse's Abu Dhabi opening in the coming months, Aldabaran by Alain Ducasse opened its doors in Rabat, Morocco – his first property on the African continent – in late September.

“I liked the idea of creating an extraordinary restaurant in this building in Rabat,” Ducasse tells The National as we sit on the 33rd floor of the King Mohammed VI Tower. It's the tallest building in Morocco, and floors 29 through 46 are home to Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale.

“But not [the idea] to confront Moroccan gastronomy. We do not have the capacity to compete,” he quickly adds.

Aldabaran by Alain Ducasse opened in the Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale on September 28. Photo: Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale Show caption: Aldabaran by Alain Ducasse opened in the Waldorf Astoria Rab…

The realisation came after sitting down for what he describes as a “very delicious meal” several months ago. “I had a Moroccan dinner cooked by an extraordinary woman. That's why I know that today we aren't capable of producing true Moroccan taste.”

That will come in time, he says, once his team is embedded in the local culinary scene. For now, Ducasse's menu is Mediterranean – which in itself ties in foods and flavours from as many as 20 distinct countries. But Morocco's influence can still be found; the team incorporates the best fresh regional produce that the country has to offer, and 85 per cent of the restaurant's products are locally sourced, Ducasse says.

The restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine. Photo: Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale Show caption: The restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine. Photo: Waldorf …

“We are close to the ocean, and the land is generous. So that's enough for me to cook. Plus, there is a population interested in food, and I think they will be won over by what we have to offer.”

On the menu, guests can expect dishes such as street food-style chickpea panisse, rich lamb caponata and blue lobster with a spicy kick. Although he won't describe the menu as Moroccan, there are familiar flavours and ingredients throughout. And every new location Ducasse visits is a source of inspiration to him, he says, recalling a recent trip around Asia.

“Last week I discovered something extraordinary, and next week I will discover something else,” he says. His next stop is the UAE capital.

The chef will open two properties by the end of 2027 in the UAE after Ecole Ducasse, his culinary school, opened in 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Alain Ducasse Cafe, a chocolate shop concept, will open in Saadiyat Grove before the end of the year.

Alain Ducasse will open two UAE properties by the end of 2027. Alexander Christou / The National Show caption: Alain Ducasse will open two UAE properties by the end of 202…

“It’s going to be a bit like [the cafe in] Osaka, with a chocolate shop, a tea room with small bites and finger food,” he says of the new venture.

But he is no stranger to the region. Idam by Alain Ducasse is one of Qatar's three Michelin-starred restaurants, bringing French cuisine with Middle Eastern touches. Jiwan, his other Doha property, puts a modern take on Qatari dishes. He says it is no coincidence that the chef from Jiwan, Morgan Perrigaud, took over the kitchen at Aldabaran.

“We've well understood the taste of the Middle East,” Ducasse says. “From our experience and crafting the menu to appeal to Qataris, we drew from Lebanese and North African influences. And certainly, step by step, we might integrate this North African and Middle Eastern sphere of influence here.”

Ducasse is also set to open a flagship French-American steakhouse in the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island gaming resort next year.

Previous slide Next slide An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photos: Wynn Resorts Show caption: An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Kh…

The $5.1 billion resort secured the country's first gaming licence from UAE authorities in 2024. Show caption: The $5.1 billion resort secured the country's first gaming l…

A French-American steakhouse by Alain Ducasse is among the first restaurants announced for the Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts Show caption: A French-American steakhouse by Alain Ducasse is among the f…

Popular supper club Delilah will also open at Wynn Al Marjan Island. The outpost will be the first international opening of the 1950s-themed venue. Photo: Wynn Resorts Show caption: Popular supper club Delilah will also open at Wynn Al Marjan…

The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina. Show caption: The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclu…

The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Show caption: The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024. Show caption: Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2…

The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 million by 2030. Show caption: The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 mi…

Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of about 56 hotels and resorts, with 8,000 rooms. Show caption: Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of abo…

The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy by 2030 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations. Show caption: The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy b…



















For now, the chef continues his quest.

“Everything inspires me,” Ducasse says. “Looking at the world. The markets, the competition, going to eat at fellow chefs' places. The most important thing is to digest it and share it."