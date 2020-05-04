The best Met Gala looks ever: 30 major fashion moments from the Costume Institute red carpet

From a gloriously 1980s Cher in Bob Mackie to Rihanna in, well, everything ...

490650943 1985: 35 years ago Cher turned up with costume designer to the stars Bob Mackie, wearing his design (which looks like something that has now been recreated by the likes of J-Lo and the Kardashian clan about 1,000 times). Look, she was even an early adopter of the 'Maria Tash' ear cuff. Getty Images (Getty Images)

Nyree mcfarlane
May 4, 2020

The Met Gala began in 1948 as a fundraising dinner for the Costume Institute at New York's Metropolitan Museum. At first, it was a fairly subdued affair, with no red carpet in sight: it was really about society types in cocktail dresses making small talk at city restaurants (and hopefully getting out their cheque books).

But then, in the mid 1970s, fashion editor Diana Vreeland came onto the scene, and it evolved into the celebrity-filled fashion smorgasbord we know today. Annual themes were introduced in 1973, and that's when we started to see actual costume play.

Anna Wintour, now synonymous with the event, got involved in1995. However, even then, the museum's stairs were grey and bare until the mid-2000s. That's when the production of the event really went up a notch, with the entire staircase turned into an extravagant flower-filled red carpet year-on-year.

But in 2020, there will be no Met Gala on the first Monday of May because of the coronavirus: this isn't the first time it's not happened.

In 1963, it was cancelled following the assassination of President John F Kennedy, and there was no gala in 2002, after the September 11 attacks.

So, because we won't get to see any fresh daring fashion looks this year, scroll through the gallery above for 30 of the greatest Met Gala red carpet looks ever. See what Cher, Karolina Kurkova, Rihanna, Solange, Lucy Liu and more stars chose to wear to past galas.

Because, sometimes in the middle of a global pandemic, scrolling through some frivolous fashion pictures is just the escapism you need...

Want to see who wore what at the 2019 Met Gala? Find all the looks here.

