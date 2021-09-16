Bella Hadid reveals vaccination status after Met Gala speculation

The Met Gala returned after a 17-month delay on Monday, with the biggest stars in fashion flocking to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the event. There was one notable absence, however – model Bella Hadid.
It led to online speculation that she had not been vaccinated, as that was a strict stipulation for attending the closely guarded event.
Despite being a no-show, Hadid, 24, confirmed that she has been vaccinated with an Instagram story captioned "for anyone concerned".
The photo shows her having a vaccine administered in a medical clinic, while wearing a black face mask and a relaxed jumper with leggings. The story was a screen grab of her camera reel, dated August 6.
Her sister, Gigi Hadid, 26, attended the event, wearing Prada. The sisters have attended the annual extravaganza of fashion and celebrity together in the past.
The Met Gala's Covid-19 protocols made headlines after rapper Nicki Minaj said she was not going, having not been vaccinated. She later said she skipped the Met Gala over childcare concerns, not its vaccine mandate.
Regardless, the Super Bass rapper, 38, sparked backlash from politicians in the UK after sharing a story on social media about a man who claims to have been made impotent by the vaccine.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged those in the public eye not to spread "untruths" while the Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, also took issue with the comments.
Despite the strict regulations, the Met Gala pulled in a high-profile crowd, with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna all returning to the New York museum for the event.
Singer Billie Eilish, 19, was the youngest person ever to be invited to co-chair the event. She was joined by actor Timothee Chalamet, 25, President Joe Biden's inauguration poet Amanda Gorman, 23, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23.
See who wore what to the 2021 Met Gala here:
Kim Kardashian, wears Balenciaga, attends the 2021 Met Gala. Reuters
– Additional reporting by PA
Tahira Yaqoob: Going from desert prince to world leader
Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82')
Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates
The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows:
ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations.
ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges.
ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern.
ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty.
DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative.
Signed
Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed
Name: Lamsa
Founder: Badr Ward
Launched: 2014
Employees: 60
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: EdTech
Funding to date: $15 million
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Con Coughlin: Lebanon's political crisis should make Iran very nervous
Mina Al-Oraibi: Beirut's suffering is the result of a failed political system
Michael Young: From one crisis to the next, where is Lebanon headed?
THE SPECS
Engine: 3-litre V6
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 424hp
Torque: 580 Nm
Price: From Dh399,000
On sale: Now
