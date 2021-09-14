Met Gala memes: the best reactions to Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and all the stars

The biggest night in fashion is also one of the biggest days for meme culture

Kim Kardashian attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition on September 13, 2021 in New York. AP

Sophie Prideaux
Sep 14, 2021

After 18 months off, fashion’s biggest event finally returned on Monday and, as always, the Met Gala brought with it plenty of fashion division.

Twitter went into overdrive as the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the event, which was moved from its usual spot on the second Monday in May to the second Monday in September because of the pandemic.

This year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, was interpreted in many different ways by the gala’s guests, and some of the looks left bystanders scratching their heads.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian’s look proved the biggest talking point, as the star chose a skin-tight black mini dress by Balenciaga, which featured attached tights that covered her entire body, including her hands, feet and face.

The outfit raised more than a few eyebrows.

“Ok. So Kim K decided to go to the #MetGala2021 as the dementor from Harry Potter,” wrote one social media user.

Others felt the look was inspired by Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West, who is known for his out-there fashion choices.

Many of Billie Eilish's fans were thrilled to see the singer attend her first Met Gala, especially as she channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the occasion.

"Billie Eilish looks like a princess", wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: "We can all agree that Billie Eilish saved the Met Gala this year."

Politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also made her Met Gala debut, and she used it to send a clear message. Across the back of her ivory satin gown by Brother Vellies, the words "tax the rich" were splashed in red paint.

While some appreciated the sentiment, others thought the statement was ironic.

"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring "Tax the Rich" is a complicated proposition," wrote fashion editor Vanessa Friedman.

Another Twitter user wrote: "If AOC cared about taxing the rich she would have protested the Met Gala, instead she joined the party."

However, others were supportive.

People were also confused by Frank Ocean's return to the Met Gala red carpet, for which he brought along a mannequin of a green baby.

And finally, Lil Nas X's extreme gold cape caught the attention of meme makers, who likened it to a blanket they would likely find at their grandmother's house.

Things then went into overdrive when he removed the cape to reveal a full gold robotic suit.

Updated: September 14th 2021, 9:47 AM
