Nicki Minaj says she skipped Met Gala over childcare not vaccine mandate

Nicki Minaj has revealed she didn't attend this year's Met Gala as she didn't want to travel, in response to claims she skipped the event as she refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The annual fashion bash, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, required all guests to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which the rapper confirmed she was not.

However, the Super Bass star, 38, has hit back at allegations that she avoided the event because of its inoculation mandate, instead confirming, "I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel".

"I have an infant with no nannies during Covid," she said. "Not risking his health to be seen."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj first sparked rumours that her unvaccinated status was behind her non-appearance at the gala when she told fans on Twitter, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met".

"If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research," the rapper posted in a series of tweets on Monday.

"I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head and face. Not that loose one."

The Met Gala, which was cancelled entirely in 2020 owing to the pandemic, was attended by the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, with guests appearing mask-free on the red carpet.

Minaj, who welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, also suggested she had recently contracted Covid-19, which forced her to skip Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

"I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video and guess who got Covid? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?" she wrote to her 22 million followers.

"I had the exact same symptoms as people with the vaccine," the musician later said.

Minaj did, however, confirm she is "sure" she'll get the jab in the future.

"A lot of countries won’t let people work without the vaccine," she replied to a fan who said he couldn't get a job without the jab.

"I’d [definitely] recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll be vaccinated as well because I have to go on tour, etc."

Minaj did, however, come under fire for a controversial tweet in which she suggested her "cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent".

According to the United States’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to support claims that vaccines cause problems with fertility in women or men. The UK's NHS also debunks such myths on its website.

The rapper was called out by fans for spreading misinformation but Twitter has since confirmed her tweet does not violate its rules.

The social media platform announced in March that it would label tweets that include misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines and remove accounts that repeatedly break its rules.

A Twitter representative told The Verge that Minaj's posts “you referenced are not in violation of the Twitter Rules", when the website reached out to the platform.

Click through the gallery below to see the best looks from this year's Met Gala.

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

Profile Idealz Company: Idealz Founded: January 2018 Based: Dubai Sector: E-commerce Size: (employees): 22 Investors: Co-founders and Venture Partners (9 per cent)

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

