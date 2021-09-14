Met Gala 2021: what all the Star-Spangled celebrities wore on the red carpet

What's red, white and blue, and glitters all over? The vast majority of celebrities in attendance at the Met Gala 2021, of course.

Held under the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, A-list names from the worlds of style, sport and screen explored what it is to be American through their red carpet choices.

Traditionally, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's benefit gala is held annually in May to raise money for the institution. Last year, the event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year it was delayed by five months.

The delay has given the event no less sparkle, however.

Singer Billie Eilish, 19, was the youngest person ever to be tapped to co-chair the event. She was joined by actor Timothee Chalamet, 25, President Biden's inauguration poet Amanda Gorman, 23, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23. They witnessed a dazzling crop of unmasked A-list names descend upon New York's Metropolitan Museum for the "fashion Oscars".

Click through the gallery above to see who wore what at the biggest night in the fashion calendar.

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

