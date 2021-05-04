Met Gala pushes for diversity: Amanda Gorman to join Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and Naomi Osaka as co-chairs

New York's star-studded Met Gala will focus on youth and diversity this year, with four co-chairs under the age of 30 – actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Normally held in early May, the charity ball was postponed to September 13 in the hope that many Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted by then.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The honorary co-chairs will be Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue who has turned the gala into a global event, designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, which is sponsoring the event.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute relies on the Met Gala to fund its work, including exhibitions and acquisitions, and the cancellation of last year's event badly damaged its finances.

A regular on red carpets, Franco-American Chalamet, 25, has a reputation for fashionable outfits, wearing Alexander McQueen flower-printed suits, and – at the 2019 Golden Globes – a glittering Louis Vuitton harness.

Timothee Chalamet at the 2019 Baftas. AFP

Gorman, 23, became an international sensation after reciting her poem The Hill We Climb, inspired by the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Gorman, who is African-American, then became the first-ever poet to perform at the Super Bowl, America's most-watched broadcast of the year.

Better known for her casual style, including large T-shirts, singer Eilish, 19, recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

Osaka, 23, the world's number two women's tennis player, has also made waves in the fashion world, becoming a Louis Vuitton ambassador.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, has also collaborated on designs for bags and swimsuits.

The Met Gala will be held in two stages, with a first reception on Monday, September 13 and another on Monday, May 2, 2022.

