Red, white and blue fashion at the 2021 Met Gala: stars who stuck to all-American theme

Every year, the Met Gala has a theme, which is followed with varying degrees of rigour.

This year, one of New York's biggest high-fashion events was held under the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which many stars translated into colour-blocked red, white and blue looks, echoing the colours of the American flag.

Vibrant shades of head-to-toe red were seen on a host of stars at Monday night's event. Emily Ratajkowski wore Vera Wang, Megan Fox wore Dundas and Finneas wore Givenchy, all in various shades of vermilion.

In the white camp were Emily Blunt, Gigi Hadid and Cynthia Erivo, wearing Miu Miu, Prada and Moschino, respectively.

Hues of blue were represented by Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang, Tracee Ellis Ross in Balenciaga and Nia Dennis in Stella McCartney x Adidas. A more literal reading of the theme was sported by Blondie star Debbie Harry, who wore custom Zac Posen designed to look like the star-spangled banner.

Traditionally, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala is held annually in May to raise money for the institution. In 2020, the event was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year it was delayed by five months.

To attend the event, attendees were expected to show proof of full vaccination. In a rule set by the Met, they were also expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. A few stars wore masks to arrive at the event. Kim Kardashian, however, incorporated a full face mask into her head-to-toe black Balenciaga look.