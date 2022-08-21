Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for second time at sprawling Georgia estate

A guest list of stars dressed all in white, barbecued meats and spectacular fireworks — this is how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez chose to celebrate their second wedding.

The nuptials took place during a three-day weekend of festivities, which are being held at Affleck's sprawling $8.9 million estate in the US state of Georgia.

British-Indian life coach Jay Shetty, a former Hindu monk, officiated at the ceremony, for which Lopez wore a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress.

Guests included director Kevin Smith, who posted a photo of himself at the event, as well as Affleck's long-time friend Matt Damon.

For those who say

“He always wears the same outfit...”@JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up.

This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7. pic.twitter.com/AXNnGxym89 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 20, 2022

Brother Casey Affleck did not attend "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home" in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.

Affleck’s children, however — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were there, alongside Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 14, who she shares with former husband Marc Anthony.

Security was tight on the day, with guards blocking the entrance to the enclave where Affleck’s estate is located, and a five-kilometre no-fly zone implemented by authorities, reported The Daily Mail. Security boats were also spotted patrolled a nearby river.

Celebrations have included a welcome dinner on Friday, the ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue picnic on Sunday, according to New York Post.

Photos of the event show guests milling around an outdoor seating area dressed all in white, with a white floor and white piano, as well as white flowers.

It has not been without drama. On Friday, festivities were paused after an ambulance was seen arriving and then transporting Affleck's mother to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told People.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show Affleck’s car following the emergency transport vehicle and others show his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, exiting a south Georgia hospital in a wheelchair. It was reported that she cut her leg after falling off a boat dock and that her injuries were not serious.

She was later seen back at the estate on Saturday for the ceremony.

This comes one month after the happy couple married the first time spontaneously in Las Vegas.

The Jenny From The Block singer shared photos in a newsletter of herself wearing a white lace dress with a veil by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, while holding a bouquet. Affleck wore a white tuxedo. She shared the photos through her website onthejlo.com, captioning them: “We did it!”

She also changed into a second, high-neck, vintage sleeveless dress, which is thought to be “from an old movie”.

The pair, widely known as “Bennifer”, have married 20 years after they first started dating in 2002. They were engaged but broke up in 2004. In the years after, they both married other partners.

In May last year, they went public as a couple once again and announced their second engagement in April.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck".