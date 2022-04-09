Take two: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, again

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck, for the second time in 20 years.

On Friday night, the singer and actor, 52, posted a video on her newsletter On The JLo, where she wears an engagement ring.

Sporting a sparkling emerald and diamond ring, the On The Floor songstress appeared emotional with tears of joy.

She also posted on Instagram, telling her 202 million followers to go to her official website where she had “a really exciting, and special story to share.”

“It’s my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one is definitely on the J-lo,” said Lopez.

The engagement is second-time lucky for J-Lo and Affleck, 49, after the actors first got engaged 20 years ago.

Affleck popped the question back in 2002, when the duo were in their early thirties. After meeting on the set of box office flop Gigli, the pair had a two-year relationship, but called time on it in 2004.

Lopez went on to marry singer-songwriter Marc Anthony later the same year, and had twins Max and Emme with the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. After seven years together, they split in 2011.

The Maid in Manhattan actress was most recently engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, but the pair split last year.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their split last year. Invision/AP

Affleck tied the knot with actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 and had a 10-year marriage. The Hollywood couple filed for divorce two years after splitting up in 2015 and now share custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

In April last year, J-Lo and the Argo director rekindled their two-decade-old romance, going Instagram-official in July for the singer's birthday.

Now, a year since the pair reunited, it is take two for romance in the Lopez-Affleck household.

If the pair make it down the aisle, it will be Lopez's fourth wedding. In addition to her union with Anthony, she was also wed briefly to Cris Judd and Ojani Noa.