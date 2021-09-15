Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a look back at couple's red carpet moments over the years

The pair might have sent cameras into overdrive during a recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival, but it's not the first event at which they've made headlines

Emma Day
Sep 15, 2021

The revival of Bennifer 2.0 has been, arguably, one of the summer's biggest water-cooler moments.

The rekindling of the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who first dated in the early 2000s, has inspired headlines, memes, articles and breathless YouTube videos since it was first rumoured in May.

After being photographed together in Montana, Miami and Capri during the summer, the couple confirmed they were back to their A-list best after making their red carpet debut, hand in hand, at the Venice International Film Festival this month.

However, it's hardly the first time the pair have dominated the cameras' glare in the past two decades.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, became one of Hollywood's most photographed couples when they made their red carpet debut in 2002.

After meeting on the set of the film Gigli, in which they both starred, in December 2001, the couple embarked on an 18-month relationship.

While they only stepped out on the red carpet a handful of times, when they did, they made headlines. It may have been 18 years ago, but fashion critics still fondly remember the pair's attendance at the 2003 Oscars, where Lopez donned a one-shouldered mint green Valentino gown.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2002, after Good Will Hunting star Affleck proposed with a pink diamond ring, though the wedding was called off and a split confirmed in January 2004.

Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2015 and divorced in 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011; the couple share two children. The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer was also engaged to former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but the pair confirmed their split in April 2021.

Here, in celebration of the red carpet return of Bennifer, we take a look back at some of their public appearances over the years.

Scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck between 2002 and 2021.

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Transmission: seven-speed automatic

Power: 363hp

Torque: 560Nm

Price: Dh184,500

SPECS

Nissan 370z Nismo

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Transmission: seven-speed automatic

Power: 363hp

Torque: 560Nm

Price: Dh184,500

