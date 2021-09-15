Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a look back at couple's red carpet moments over the years

The revival of Bennifer 2.0 has been, arguably, one of the summer's biggest water-cooler moments.

The rekindling of the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who first dated in the early 2000s, has inspired headlines, memes, articles and breathless YouTube videos since it was first rumoured in May.

After being photographed together in Montana, Miami and Capri during the summer, the couple confirmed they were back to their A-list best after making their red carpet debut, hand in hand, at the Venice International Film Festival this month.

However, it's hardly the first time the pair have dominated the cameras' glare in the past two decades.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, became one of Hollywood's most photographed couples when they made their red carpet debut in 2002.

After meeting on the set of the film Gigli, in which they both starred, in December 2001, the couple embarked on an 18-month relationship.

While they only stepped out on the red carpet a handful of times, when they did, they made headlines. It may have been 18 years ago, but fashion critics still fondly remember the pair's attendance at the 2003 Oscars, where Lopez donned a one-shouldered mint green Valentino gown.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2002, after Good Will Hunting star Affleck proposed with a pink diamond ring, though the wedding was called off and a split confirmed in January 2004.

Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2015 and divorced in 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011; the couple share two children. The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer was also engaged to former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but the pair confirmed their split in April 2021.

Here, in celebration of the red carpet return of Bennifer, we take a look back at some of their public appearances over the years.

Scroll through the gallery to see more pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck between 2002 and 2021.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

