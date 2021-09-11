Venice Film Festival: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make red carpet debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance since reuniting as a couple during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

The pair were attending the premiere of Affleck’s new film, The Last Duel, which screened out of competition at the festival.

Lopez turned to Lebanese designed Georges Hobeika for the occasion, wearing a white low-cut, form-fitting couture gown with a crystal neckline. She paired the look with Cartier earrings.

The premiere marked the first red carpet appearance for the couple, who reunited earlier this year, more than 17 years after ending their engagement.

The film’s other stars, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon, were on hand at the premiere, alongside director Ridley Scott.

Comer wore a black sheer gown by Tunisian label Alaia for the premiere, paired with black boots and dramatic drop earrings.

Close friends Affleck and Damon reunited to write the script for The Last Duel, which centres around the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, when two knights squared off to determine the veracity of a woman’s claim that she was raped.

Damon stars as her husband Jean de Carrouges, fighting to avenge her and restore his family’s honour by challenging his old friend-turned-rival Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver.

This is the first time Affleck and Damon have worked on a script together since Good Will Hunting, the 1997 movie that won them an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Elsewhere at the festival on Friday, stars flocked to a gala hosted by amfAR, the foundation for Aids research.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans were in attendance, alongside film producer Mohammed Al Turki.

The 78th Venice Film Festival draws to a close on Saturday. During its 10-day run, it hosted the premieres of Dune, Halloween Kills, Freaks Out, and Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon.

