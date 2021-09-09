Venice Film Festival: red carpet looks from 'Halloween Kills' and 'Freaks Out' premieres

Jamie Lee Curtis was honoured with the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actress, 62, accepted the award on the same day her new film, Halloween Kills, in which she reprises her famous role as Laurie Strode from the horror franchise, premiered at the festival.

The film follows Laurie as she leads a vigilante mob to hunt down unstoppable killer Michael Myers, played by James Jude Courtney, and end his reign of terror once and for all.

Curtis wore a red leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress for the occasion, which she paired with a matching face mask as she arrived on the red carpet.

Elsewhere at the festival on Wednesday, Italian film Freaks Out premiered. The dark fantasy, from director Gabriele Mainetti, follows circus performers as they fight Nazi occupiers. Set in 1943 Rome, the film tells the story of four performers − each with their own characteristic − left to their own devices when the city is bombarded and their Jewish boss disappears.

Freaks Out is Mainetti’s second film after his well-received, offbeat 2015 superhero movie They Call Me Jeeg, and took longer and more money to make than originally expected, partly because of the strong visual effects.

Venice festival chief Alberto Barbera said the film echoes the works of two Italian cinema greats – Federico Fellini and Sergio Leone.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs until Saturday, September 11

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

