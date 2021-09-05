Venice Film Festival: looks from 'Last Night in Soho' and 'Official Competition' premieres

The fourth day of the 78th Venice International Film Festival brought with it two star-studded premieres, as well as a glitzy gala to celebrate women in cinema.

Thriller Last Night in Soho, starring The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy, showed out of competition on Saturday. The film follows Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a student enamoured with the 1960s who heads to London from the countryside, intent on becoming a fashion designer.

But her dream fast turns into a neon-drenched nightmare as she finds herself transported back to the decade and inhabiting the life of aspiring singer Sandie (Taylor-Joy).

Taylor-Joy wore a fuchsia pink Dior couture gown, with matching beret, for the premiere. She was joined by Doctor Who’s Matt Smith, who looked effortlessly cool in a black satin tuxedo jacket with a slate grey shirt, black trousers, and sunglasses.

Premiering in competition on Saturday was Official Competition, directed by Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn. The film, starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, is a behind-the-curtains Argentine satire about filmmaking that had the audience laughing out loud.

The film drew a number of stars to the red carpet, including Nicholas Hoult, model Barbara Palvin and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures from the fourth day of the 78th Venice Film Festival

Elsewhere at the festival on Saturday evening, the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala, hosted by Red Sea International Film Festival, took place.

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore were in attendance. Both actresses opted for looks by Monot. Hudson wore a black cut-out gown while Moore opted for a white bralette and skirt.

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs until Saturday, September 11

