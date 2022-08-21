Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's properties, from Miami to Manhattan

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in the midst of celebrating their recent nuptials at a second, more lavish wedding on the Argo actor's $8.1 million Georgia estate.

While the happy couple clearly decided the property was the perfect spot for their lavish ceremony, they have been house-hunting in Los Angeles for months.

It's since been confirmed that the couple are now planning to renovate and then settle down in Lopez's Bel Air mansion, but that isn't the only property they own.

Here's a look at each of the houses we know of that the stars own now.

Georgia estate

Bought: 2003

Price: $7.11m

Owned by: Ben Affleck

Affleck initially bought his sprawling, 35-hectare compound in 2003, when he and JLo were first dating, for $7.11m. He then put it on the market for $8.9m in 2018 and again for $7.6m in 2019, but he didn't end up selling it.

The mansion, about 45 minutes south of Savannah, is a recreation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home. The two-storey house overlooks the North Newport River and is spread over 6,000 square feet, with three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and a private deep-water dock that's home to a boat called Pilar.

Also part of the estate is a wooden, single-storey Summer Cottage and the Oyster House, a 10,000-square-foot wooden property with three master suites and five bedrooms.

Hamptons home

Bought: 2013

Price: $10m

Owned by: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons home offers a lot of privacy. Photo: Bespoke Realty

In 2013, Lopez put down $10m for an estate in the Hamptons. Located in Water Mill, the 8,659-square-foot summer home is set on three acres of land and houses eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a sauna, steam room, theatre and pool.

What Lopez loved most about it at the time is the privacy it offers. Nearly 10 years later, she still owns it.

Flatiron District penthouse

Bought: 2017

Price: $27m

Owned by: Jennifer Lopez

Even though Lopez listed her exclusive penthouse for $27m in 2017, she doesn't appear to have sold it yet, and took it off the market last year.

The four-bed, six-bathroom duplex in Manhattan's Flatiron District spans 6,250 square feet and offers views of Madison Square Park.

It was built in 1924 and has everything from oak floors to marble-covered bathrooms and a stunning kitchen with a huge island, plus 3,000 square feet of outdoor area.

Bel Air compound

Bought: 2016

Price: $28m

Owned by: Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to settle down in this Bel Air mansion, after its extensive renovation, along with their blended families. Photo: Zillow

It's here that Lopez and Affleck reportedly aim to settle down. The plan is for them to extensively renovate the Bel Air compound over a year, while they rent Australian billionaire James Packer's Beverly Hills estate.

Lopez initially bought it in 2016 from actress Sela Ward for a cool $28m. The French country-style mansion, designed and built in 1940 by architect Samuel Marx, has been one of her main residences ever since.

Other renovations have included koi ponds, a swimming pond, a 100-seat amphitheatre and a mini golf course. It remains to be seen what new additions are still to come.

Pacific Palisades mansion

Bought: 2018

Price: $19m

Owned by: Ben Affleck

Affleck recently listed his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad for just under $30m. The actor shelled out $19m for the newly built mansion not long after he and his first wife, Jennifer Garner, split in 2018.

The traditional house is set on more than half an acre of land and is in LA's swanky Pacific Palisades area. It spans 13,453 square feet and has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wellness room, a home theatre and a basement that houses a recreation room, climate-controlled wine cellar and gym.

Outside, there's a swimming pool with a slide, an outdoor kitchen and poolside guest house.

Encino cottage

Bought: 2020

Price: $1.4m

Owned by: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez bought this house in Encino for just under $1.5 million during the pandemic. Photo: Tim Gavin Real Estate

Compared to Lopez's other properties, this $1.4m bungalow in Encino is positively humble. She bought the place in the pandemic either as an investment property or for a relative — and she reportedly has no plans to live there.

Built in 1948, the cosy spot measures 2,202 square feet and has three bedrooms, plus two and a half bathrooms.

Miami waterfront mansion

Bought: 2020

Price: $32.5m

Owned by: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

This purchase made major headlines in 2020 after Lopez and former partner Alex Rodriguez put down $32.5 million on this waterfront mansion on Miami's Star Island.

It spans 14,762 square feet, has 10 bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms, as well as a wooden dock, wine room, industrial-style chef's kitchen, a library, infinity pool and hot tub.

The couple bought and flipped many properties over the years, but this one remains in their joint portfolio — for now.

