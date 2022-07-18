Jennifer Lopez's Zuhair Murad wedding dress: singer marries Ben Affleck in Lebanese label

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck over the weekend in one of her favourite labels – Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

The star turned to the designer for her Las Vegas nuptials, wearing a white, lace off-the-shoulder shoulder long-sleeve gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train. She paired the gown with a matching lace trim veil from the same designer.

She also changed into a second, high-neck, vintage sleeveless dress, which is thought to be “from an old movie”.

Lopez has named Murad as her “favourite designer” in the past, and often chooses gowns by the house for major events, including the Met Gala.

"I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in," she said during a 2019 interview. "He had this beautiful show and I was like who is this guy?"

Lopez said she told her US stylists to acquire a gown from Murad, which she wore to the 2010 Met Gala. "After that I started using him for everything," she said. "He designed my last tour. We just have a great relationship; he’s a beautiful man and a beautiful designer."

She also modelled one of Murad’s most extravagant wedding gowns on the big screen in her film Marry Me, released earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on the set of 'Marry Me' in a Zuhair Murad gown. GC Images

Lopez confirmed her marriage to Affleck on Sunday, sharing photos through her website onthejlo.com, captioning them: “We did it!”

It seems the choice to marry in Vegas was impromptu. According to People magazine, the couple flew to the desert city in Nevada and wed at a chapel late on Saturday.

A marriage licence dated Saturday, July 16, was obtained in their name from Clark County, according to details posted by the county clerk's office.

A video, shot by Affleck and shared by Lopez, was filmed in a small public toilet. After panning the room, he focuses on himself in the mirror and says: “This was my wedding changing area.”

The pair, widely known as “Bennifer”, have married 20 years after they first started dating in 2002. They were engaged but broke up in 2004. In the years after, they both married other partners.

In May 2021, they went public as a couple once again and announced their second engagement in April.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said in the newsletter.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck,” suggesting that she is changing her name.

