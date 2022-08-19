Ambulance seen at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding party

On what should be the happiest day of their lives, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebration on Friday took a sudden turn, US media outlets reported.

The Georgia celebration with family and friends was reportedly paused after an ambulance was seen arriving and then transporting someone to a Savannah-area hospital, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told People Magazine.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show Affleck’s car following the emergency transport vehicle and others show his mother exiting a south Georgia hospital in a wheelchair.

The pair, widely known as “Bennifer”, married in Las Vegas last month, 20 years after they first started dating. They were engaged but broke up in 2004.

In the years after, Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner Affleck, with whom he shares three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, aged 14.

Affleck bought his Georgia home in 2003 for a reported $7.1 million. It has several guesthouses, a private dock and is surrounded by lush greenery and Spanish moss.