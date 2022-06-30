Sam Asghari on marrying Britney Spears: It was way overdue for us

Sam Asghari has opened up about his marriage to pop star Britney Spears earlier this month.

The Iranian fitness instructor and actor, who appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to promote his coming film Hot Seat, said the wedding had been "overdue for us".

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did," Asghari said.

He admitted, the "husband thing" hasn't "hit me yet", however.

"You know, it's just surreal man."

When asked how Spears is doing, Asghari replied: "She's amazing, she's doing well. She's my wife!"

Asghari, 28, and Spears, 40, got married on June 9 in a small wedding at the singer's Los Angeles home.

The day, despite being intimate, was not without drama, after Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the site and was consequently arrested. He has since been ordered to trial on a stalking charge.

The Toxic singer, who arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, wore a custom Versace gown and wed Asghari in front of celebrity friends including Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

Less than a year ago, Spears was freed from a conservatorship that had prevented her from getting married.

Spears and Asghari have been together for five years. They met on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016.

He was born in the Iranian capital Tehran, but moved to the US to be with his father when he was 12. Owing to the US immigration process, his family was not able to move together.

Spears has been supportive of Asghari's acting career, he said, speaking about Hot Seat, in which he stars alongside Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty and Kevin Dillon.

"I didn't really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with so I'm always appreciative of that," he said on GMA. "But let's not take away from the fact that I've been working hard and I was already acting. I don't take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that's happening."

He also spoke of his "future children" and wanting to make them proud. "I want to be able to make my children or my future children happy," he said. "And they'll be like, Oh that's my dad, I want to be like my dad.' At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career. But more importantly, I want people to look up to me — my loved ones, my children, my wife, things like that."

In April, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, however one month later, Spears revealed she'd had a miscarriage.

The pop star was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, aged 15 and 16.

