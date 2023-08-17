Britney Spears's husband Sam Asghari seeking financial support in divorce

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from wife Britney Spears nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and the payment of lawyers' fees, according to the court filing.

Asghari, 29, filed his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage to the 41-year-old pop star in Los Angeles County Court late on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Like the vast majority of those who file for divorce in California, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The document lists the couple's separation date as July 28, though reports of the split did not emerge until Wednesday.

It says he will try to get financial support from her, while blocking her from getting any from him; and it seeks to have her pay for his divorce lawyers.

The filing says the value of Spears's and Asghari's assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears and Asghari had no children together.

Reports of the couple's struggles had increased in recent months.

She has not addressed the split on social media. Her most recent Instagram post since the divorce filing is a photo of herself on horseback on a beach, with a caption that begins: “Buying a horse soon!”

The singer married Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9 last year after the dissolution six months earlier of the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years.

Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song Slumber Party in 2016.

She cited her desire to marry Asghari as among the reasons she wanted to end the constraining conservatorship, which she said was preventing it.

The two announced their engagement in September 2021 when it became clear she would be freed from the conservatorship – which was ended that November.

Their marriage is the first for Asghari and the third for the singer. Asghari previously said the marriage “way overdue”.