Is Britney Spears married to Sam Asghari? Singer keeps referring to him as her 'husband'

Spears described her Iranian personal trainer partner as her 'husband' when announcing her pregnancy this week

Farah Andrews
Apr 12, 2022
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September, after five years together.

However, fans are now speculating that they have had a short engagement and had a private wedding, as Spears keeps referring to Asghari as her "husband" in Instagram posts.

Revealing her pregnancy news, Spears wrote in a post on Monday: "I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach?

"My husband said: 'No, you’re food pregnant, silly'."

Four days previously, on April 8, Spears posted an image of Asghari on holiday with the caption: "Here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND !!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram."

The post reads like a marriage announcement, but she then went on to say, "For the first time in my life I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much!"

If they are married, Spears is yet to share any images from the ceremony. She has not yet spoken about her wedding plans publicly.

She had spoken frankly about her desire to have another child. In November, after her 13-year-long conservatorship finally ended, Spears posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of a baby standing on their toes, writing in the caption: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!⁣”

This will be Spears's third child and first with Asghari. The Toxic singer had her first two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — with Kevin Federline.

Who is Sam Asghari?

Asghari is a fitness professional, who has modelled in the past. He met Spears on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016.

Sam Asghari in Britney Spears's 2016 'Slumber Party' video. YouTube 

Sam Asghari in Britney Spears's 2016 'Slumber Party' video. YouTube 

He was born in the Iranian capital Tehran, but moved to the US to be with his father when he was 12. Due to the US immigration process, his family was not able to move together.

"I left three of my sisters behind, my mum behind. My dad was out here in America and I hadn’t seen him in about five years or so. It was definitely a culture shock, coming out here with a completely different language to speak," he told Forbes in a 2021 interview.

In a separate interview, he told Men's Health magazine in 2018: "I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back."

