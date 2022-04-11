Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Ashghari are expecting a baby, the American pop star announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

Spears said she took a pregnancy test after noticing weight gain after a trip to Maui, Hawaii.

"I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly'."

This will be Spears' third child and first with Ashghari. The Toxic singer had her first two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — with Kevin Federline.

In her Instagram post, Spears said she is likely to remain out of the public eye for the time being to avoid getting caught up with paparazzi, with whom she has a notorious relationship.

"I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," she wrote.

Spears in 2007 lost custody of her two sons, and a year later reportedly suffered a breakdown after a confrontation with the paparazzi.

A Los Angeles judge last year ruled to formally end the star's 13-year conservatorship, months after a documentary focusing on it sparked interest in her conservatorship battle.

Spears in February signed a book deal for a reported $15million, which is said to chronicle her life before and during her conservatorship.