Britney Spears invited to Washington

Pop star Britney Spears has been invited to speak before the US Congress about her years-long conservatorship battle that ended in November.

Spears shared a letter on Instagram sent to her by two US members of Congress who said her journey “will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process".

“I received this letter months ago,” Spears said, and added that she was grateful her journey has been acknowledged.

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations,” she said on Instagram.

“I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.”

Spears's case pushed conservatorship battles into the political spotlight, with Republican and Democratic politicians voicing their support for the star and others in similar situations.

There are an estimated 1.3 million ongoing guardianship or conservatorship cases in the US, a 2018 repot from the National Council on Disability said.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art,” Democratic representatives Charlie Cryst and Eric Swalwell said in the letter.

Jamie Spears, Spears's father, was suspended as the pop star's conservator in September.

A lawyer for the star said her father “had crossed unfathomable lines” by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom. He has also been accused of mismanaging funds and micromanaging his daughter's every action.

Spears has previously alleged that her conservatorship has been abusive and that she was prevented from removing a birth control device so she could have children.

Her years-long conservatorship battle began in 2008 when she reportedly suffered a breakdown while being constantly harassed by the paparazzi. She lost custody of her two children in 2007.

The conservatorship battle gained serious momentum last year following a Netflix documentary that chronicled the singer's fight to win her freedom.

The documentary reignited the fan-created #FreeBritney campaign, wherein fans tried to bring attention to her conservatorship battle.

A Los Angeles judge's decision in November to formally end Spears's conservatorship was met with raucous cheers from fan demonstrating outside the courthouse.