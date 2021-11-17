What's next for Britney Spears? A TV tell-all, baby and advocacy work all on the horizon

Days after LA County Superior Court judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship Britney Spears has been under for the past 13 years, the singer wasted no time in taking to social media to share her plans for the future.

Clearly relieved and excited to no longer be under the control of her father Jamie Spears, the extent of whose entrenchment in his daughter's life shocked her fans when details began emerging this summer, the singer aged 39 indicated she would like to become an advocate for people in a similar situation to her.

The Grammy Award-winner shied away from announcing any new music projects in favour of focusing on the “little things” she can now do day-to-day without requiring permission from her father or other conservators.

“It’s really a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears explained in an Instagram video. “So, I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman, and owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference.”

A sit down tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey is the person A-list stars choose to open up to, including Adele, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A primetime interview would be a ratings winner, and allow Spears to set the record straight in her own words. Photo: Instragram / oprah

Following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Adele, Spears announced that she wanted to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for what would surely be an explosive interview.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah! I mean who knows,” she captioned her Instagram video. She added: “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralising and degrading!”

While the interview has yet to be confirmed, it’s unlikely the former chat show host would turn down the chance to talk to the singer about what her life has been like for the past 13 years.

Advocating changes in conservatorship law

Spears has been publicly sharing her experience of being under the strict control of her father. She has also accused her mother, Lynne and her former business manager, Lou Taylor of being instrumental in having “ruined my life”.

In a since deleted post, Spears wrote: “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!”

The Baby One More Time singer has also spoken about how she hopes her story will “make an impact and make some changes” in current conservatorship law.

Insisting she was “not here to be a victim”, Spears said she hoped some good would come of her lived experience.

“I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses,” she said. “I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”

'I want to be able to get married and have a baby'

One of the most controversial aspects of the conservatorship was the alleged removal of Spears’s agency over her own body.

In her testimony in September, Spears told the court that those whose control she was under would not allow her to remove her IUD implant which prevents pregnancy.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.” About why she wanted her birth control removed, she said: “So I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.

"I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone,” she said. “I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things."

Now engaged to her fitness trainer-turned-actor fiance Sam Asghari, Spears, who shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, took to Instagram to share her family plans.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!” she captioned a black-and-white image of a pair of adult and child’s feet “I wonder if this one is a girl. She’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure."