'Britney is free': celebrities join fans to celebrate Spears conservatorship ruling

As hundreds of fans celebrated outside the courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, chanting “Britney! Britney! Britney!” and sang her 2000 hit Stronger, Britney Spears' celebrity friends joined in the jubilation on social media to toast the historic suspension of her 13-year conservatorship.

In a widely expected ruling, Judge Brenda Penny said after a 30-minute hearing that the court-sanctioned conservatorship, which has controlled Spears's life since 2008, was "hereby terminated".

The ruling went unopposed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 30 Supporters of singer Britney Spears celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles as Spears's conservatorship is terminated. Reuters

"I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship, my life is now in that direction! I cried last night for two hours 'cause my fans are the best and I know it," Spears tweeted after the judgement.

#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … pic.twitter.com/7OpsOKoHNc — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 4, 2021

The pop star's fiance Sam Asghari said: "History was made today. Britney is Free!", along with the words "Freedom".

Asghari and Spears, who got engaged in September, are expected to tie the knot soon.

Paris Hilton, who married her fiance Carter Reum on Thursday, was one of the first celebrities to react to the news.

"I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!" she tweeted, along with a photo of herself with Spears.

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Actress and activist Mia Farrow, who has been actively sharing her thoughts on the case, posted: "So happy for Britney Spears!"

Farrow in June referred to the conservatorship as a "captivity".

"The fact that Brittney Spears has endured 13 years of captivity, complete loss of autonomy, and the myriad, gross violations and humiliations inflicted upon her – is proof not only of her soundness of mind but of an extraordinary strength and resilience," she posted earlier. "Spears is a nearly 40-year-old person who has long had the right to see who she wants, marry, have a baby, hire her own staff, lawyer, manager etc, therapy or not, work or not, spend her $ or burn it, make mistakes & learn as we all have done."

So happy for Britney Spears! #freedom — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 12, 2021

Singer Cher, who's also been vocal about her support for ending the conservatorship, posted several emojis celebrating the ruling.

"She's free, free, free...," she tweeted.

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

"We have to now protect Britney," actress and activist Jameela Jamil tweeted.

"Oh my god. You guys freed Britney! But now we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her," The Good Place star said, while Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson simply posted "Britney deserves to be free" following the judgement.

Read more

Britney Spears is free at last, but what happens to her $60 million fortune?