Paris Hilton marries in 'true fairy tale wedding'

US socialite Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in what she called “a true fairy tale wedding".

Ms Hilton, 40, became engaged to businessman Mr Reum, also 40, in February and posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blog post in which she said she couldn't believe she was "finally" a wife.

“I finally got to kiss my prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl,” she wrote.

“Wifey for lifey,” she added in a Twitter post alongside photos of the new bride in her Oscar de la Renta lace wedding gown.

Guests at the wedding, which took place at her family's posh Bel Air estate, included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Paula Abdul. Demi Lovato performed at the reception, where Ms Hilton had four changes of outfits, celebrity gossip website TMZ reported.

Ms Hilton, the great granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, was catapulted to tabloid fame after a salacious video of her was “leaked” in 2001.

She later starred in the TV reality show A Simple Life and is currently filming a reality series called This is Paris.

Her personal business empire now includes a perfume line, boutiques and other products.

The socialite had a string of celebrity boyfriends, including singer Nick Carter, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos and musician Benji Madden. She has been engaged three times before — to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005 and fashion model Jason Shaw in 2002.