Britney Spears is free at last, but what happens to her $60 million fortune?

For the first time in 13 years, Britney Spears will be able to choose how she spends her fortune, estimated to be worth more than $60 million.

"Effective today ... the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated. And that is the order of the court," said Judge Brenda Penny on Friday in the historic ruling to formally end the guardianship that has controlled the pop star's life for more than a decade.

Spears herself posted an Instagram with the #FreedBritney hashtag shortly after the court decision.

"Good God, I love my fans so much it's crazy," she said. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an 'amen'?"

While fans will be hoping for a new album and tour, the pop star has in the past expressed anxiety about the future.

"I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in and now that it's here, I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake," she wrote in an Instagram post on October 15.

Under the conservatorship, imposed since 2008, Spears had no control over her how she spent her money, when she performed, who had access to her house and even what medications she should take. She was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. And until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.

But with her newfound freedom, the Stronger singer, who turns 40 on Thursday, December 2, has a lot to look forward to. While her representatives have declined to comment on potential future plans, here's everything we know so far on what could be next for Spears:

Marriage with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari got engaged in September. EPA

She's already picked Donatella Versace as her wedding dress designer, which indicates that a wedding could be the next big event in Spears' life.

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak," the pop star announced last week on Instagram, while admitting that she's still unsure where she would like to tie the knot with Asghari, a personal trainer and her boyfriend of five years who proposed to her in September.

In October, Spears and Asghari asked fans for suggestions on a location for their nuptials.

"We're in a predicament right now. We have a really big problem. I don't know where I'm going to get married. We don't know whether we're going to get married in Greece or Italy or Australia or New York City," she revealed in a TikTok video, posted while on holiday in French Polynesia.

The marriage would be Spears's third. She was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004, but the Las Vegas marriage was annulled after 55 hours. She then married Kevin Federline in September 2004. The couple divorced in July 2007 and have two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

In June, Spears told the Los Angeles judge overseeing that she wanted to have more children.

New music and a tour

Britney Spears performing in Mexico City in 2011. Getty Images

Spears has not performed since October 2018, and is only rarely seen in public, but one of her fans' biggest wishes besides her freedom, has been new music and a potential tour. That may not be coming soon, however.

On Friday, right after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship, a source told Page Six that Spears "wants to make music and perform again," but it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while".

“It’s never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth," the source said.

"The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day."

Another source told TMZ that Spears does want to go back in the studio, but no firm plans have been made. "There's a lot that has to fall into place. We're told she hasn't picked a producer and there are no writers tapped to pen the songs, but she wants back in the game," the entertainment website said.

Spears is still one of biggest-selling musical artists, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Films, tell-all books and interviews

A no-holds barred TV interview would attract a huge audience but none has been announced.

"Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview," Spears wrote in October. She has also mentioned, perhaps jokingly, the idea of writing her own book and asked fans for a suggested title.

Spears has said she is already being deluged with scripts for TV and film treatments about her life, although she wasn't pleased about it.

"Aren't I supposed to play the role in my own life?" she said in a video in October, of the suggestions of who could play her. "I'm not dead. What are they thinking?"

Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times-produced documentary detailing the conservatorship, which released in February, sparked the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement and spurred a number of other similar films, including Netflix's Britney ss Spears. Controlling Britney Spears, a follow-up by the same team behind Framing Britney Spears, was released in September.