Afghanistan latest
Taliban urges Afghan government employees to return to work and says no one is allowed to enter their homes
Asia
CORONAVIRUS
Pupils aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to attend face-to-face learning in the emirate
UAE
AFGHANISTAN
US engaged in talks with Taliban to restore order over main airport and help forge political settlement
Asia
WORLD
The launch set off sirens in the Israeli town of Sderot and surrounding areas
MENA
BUSINESS
The Taihuttus liquidated their assets in 2016 and now spread their cryptocurrency portfolio across secret vaults on four continents