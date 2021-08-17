Afghanistan latest
Taliban offer 'general amnesty' as US negotiates over Kabul airport
Taliban urges Afghan government employees to return to work and says no one is allowed to enter their homes

Dedicated walk-in vaccination centres open for Abu Dhabi pupils and teachers
Pupils aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to attend face-to-face learning in the emirate

Global coalition launches fundraising appeal to stem surge of dangerous Covid variants
Tunisia's record-breaking vaccination campaign turns focus on young
Pret a Manger plans post-Covid life beyond city centres
Afghanistan plunges into despair and chaos as west scrambles to evacuate citizens
US engaged in talks with Taliban to restore order over main airport and help forge political settlement

Prince Harry urges Afghanistan veterans to support each other
How Afghanistan's Army was pulled apart by corruption and backroom deals
Chaos at Kabul airport as desperate Afghans try to escape the Taliban
First Gaza rocket fired at Israel since May war
The launch set off sirens in the Israeli town of Sderot and surrounding areas

Sudanese leader vows to retake Ethiopian-held part of disputed border enclave
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his government resign
Climate change funding 'must be increased before Cop26'
This family sold everything they owned to invest in Bitcoin when it was $900
The Taihuttus liquidated their assets in 2016 and now spread their cryptocurrency portfolio across secret vaults on four continents

Saudi Arabia's PIF boosts stake in US game maker Activision
How teenage traders are turning their pocket money into profits
Dubai to unveil infrastructure sector investment opportunities in October
A divided US agrees Afghanistan withdrawal is a mess
Why do people believe strange things - even if they are harmful?
The Middle East needs to think of Covid-19 as a regional problem
Even Khalil Gibran couldn't have imagined Lebanon's horrors
UAE aviation authority bans all flights to Afghanistan
Residents leaving UAE face high freight charges as shipping costs rocket
UAE company vaccinates 1.7 million people in Africa
Ex-British Army officer who fought Taliban tells of his anger and sorrow as Kabul falls
TikTok star Khaby Lame crosses 100 million followers despite barely saying a word
DJ Paul Van Dyk on why support is vital during the pandemic
Balqees Fathi revealed as Madame Tussauds Dubai's first star
Malala is 'deeply worried' about women and minorities in Afghanistan
Rapper The Synaptik on the dark side of the music industry: 'I didn't like what I became'
Abu Dhabi green list: which countries are on quarantine-free list?
Abu Dhabi Green List: Maldives and US removed as Ireland, Malta, Sweden added
New Emirates liveries celebrate the UAE turning 50
China set to get 100 hole-in-the-wall, bear-claw barista cafes
Chanel to bring its Cruise 2022 show to Dubai in November
UAE knitting community thrilled after Tom Daley sends hobby viral
10 themed restaurants you can find in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
What is jigarthanda? Popular Indian street drink is coming to Dubai
Middle East car subscription start-up Invygo raises $1.9m
Colonial Pipeline notifying 5,810 people of data breach after DarkSide attack
US agency starts probe into Tesla’s autopilot system
New study reveals which country in the world has the most cars per capita
Monterey Car Week 2021: 10 incredible cars revealed
Bentley V8 Flying Spur is a good example of what the future holds for luxury motoring
Lamborghini unveils new $2.3 million Countach
New $2.3m Lamborghini Countach revealed to mark car's 50th anniversary
Mbappe and Haaland at crossroads as they eye next moves
UAE Pro League Awards: Ali Mabkhout wins Golden Ball for Emiratis
'Very worrying': Barca president paints bleak picture of club's finances
Osaka's agent calls reporter 'a bully' after 'really appalling behaviour'
Siraj's late strikes hand India famous win at Lord's
Would you pay Dh500,000-a-year for a Dubai apartment?
Frank Ocean announces his own fashion and jewellery label named Homer
Inside an $88 million LA home with its own NFT art gallery
An $88 million home in LA - in pictures
An overland route to rival Suez: the wild ambition of Iraq’s Al Faw port
Pandemic has hastened AI adoption, IBM executive says
Egypt's biggest star Mohamed Ramadan talks rags to riches
Maker of world's most valuable perfume to double sales with push into US and China