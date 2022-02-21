Britney Spears reportedly inks $15m book deal

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a $15 million deal to pen her own memoir to counter "derogatory" allegations made in her sister's scandalous book, Things I Should’ve Said.

First reported by the New York Post's "Page Six", the giant deal would be akin to those sealed by former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, all of whom received eight-figure book deals.

Spears’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn, insisted that her own book was not about her sister, though she wrote about a time Britney took a knife and locked them both in a room when she was only 12.

Since the "Toxic" singer was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, fans and media alike have been speculating was her next move would be. During a Las Vegas, Nevada residency between 2013 -2017 – while under her father’s control – Spears performed 250 shows and earned a reported $138mn.

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times!!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying,” Spears tweeted.

Jamie Spears has recently acknowledged that his daughter "believes that she can handle her own life", but vehemently denies he abused his position controlling his daughter's life and career.

In December, Spears was invited to speak before the US Congress about her experiences regarding the conservatorship, which she recently shared on Instagram. Last year, a bipartisan legislative effort was launched to reform the process created to protect the rights of more than one million people across the US placed under protective arrangements.

Dubbed the Free Britney Act, the legislation is designed to give more options to people placed under conservatorships.