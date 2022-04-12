Sam Asghari looking forward to fatherhood as Britney Spears announces she's pregnant

Britney Spears announced that she and Sam Asghari are expecting a baby, and her fiance couldn't be happier about it.

A few hours after the singer's Instagram post on Monday, telling fans she's pregnant with her third child, the Iranian personal trainer sent out his own message to the world on the social networking platform.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote next to a watercolour painting of a family of lions.

"Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."

Spears, 40, said she took a pregnancy test after noticing weight gain after a trip to Maui, Hawaii.

"I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach?" the singer wrote on Instagram.

"My husband said: 'No, you’re food pregnant, silly'."

This will be Spears's third child and first with Asghari. The Toxic singer had her first two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — with Kevin Federline.

Spears lost custody of her two sons in 2007, and a year later reportedly suffered a breakdown after a confrontation with the paparazzi.

In her latest post, she said she won't be going out as much to avoid paparazzi while she's pregnant. "It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then."

Asghari, 28, was born in Tehran, Iran, but moved to the US to be with his father when he was 12 years old.

The couple met in 2016, on the set of Spears's Slumber Party video. Asghari plays the singer's mysterious love interest in the music video set in an old mansion, which is being used as a nightclub.

In September, they announced they were engaged, again on Instagram. "I can't believe it," she wrote, with a series of diamond ring emojis.

