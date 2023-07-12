Britney Spears's memoir set for October release

Britney Spears will publish a highly anticipated memoir this fall, about two years after a court freed her from a strict conservatorship many considered to be abusive and exploitative.

The pop star's book, The Woman In Me, is set for publication on October 24, after Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired it.

Spears, 41, lived nearly 14 years under a controversial legal arrangement that barred her from managing her own life and finances, which were largely governed by her father, Jamie.

A Los Angeles judge in November 2021 dissolved the conservatorship. The singer said that under the arrangement she was made to use a contraceptive device despite her desire for more children.

Spears also described being forced to work and tour, and said her phone was tapped.

She rocketed to fame in her teenagers on hits like … Baby One More Time, becoming one of the world's reigning pop stars at the turn of the millennium.

But she suffered a highly publicised 2007 breakdown, which included attacking a paparazzo's car at a petrol station.

The conservatorship began in 2008. It did not formally end until November 2021, when Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September.

“I just want my life back,” she told the court in 2021.

Since gaining her freedom, Spears has married her boyfriend Sam Asghari and collaborated on a song with Elton John.

Her coming memoir is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope,” her publisher said in a statement.

“Written with remarkable candour and humour, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”