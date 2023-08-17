Britney Spears and Sam Asghari relationship timeline as couple head for divorce

It's the end of the road for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's romance.

The US singer and her Iranian husband will part ways after 14 months of marriage, entertainment website TMZ reported on Wednesday. Entertainment Tonight further reported that Asghari has also filed for a divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences", listing July 28 as the date of separation.

"The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup," a source told the outlet.

Neither Spears, 41, nor Asghari, 29, have spoken about the split.

Instead, as news spread about the break-up, Spears shared a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach.

"Buying a horse soon. So many options it’s kinda hard," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

How long have they been married?

Britney Spears wore a Versace gown and Charlotte Tilbury make-up for her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo: @britneyspears / Instagram

Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9 last year during an intimate ceremony at the pop star's 12,464-square-foot Thousand Oaks, California home.

The Toxic singer wore a custom Versace gown at the ceremony, attended by celebrity friends such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

The wedding took place seven months after Spears was freed from her controversial conservatorship that had prevented her from getting married.

How did Spears and Asghari meet?

Spears and Asghari in Los Angeles in 2019. AP

Before their dream wedding, the pair had been together for five years, having met on the set of Spears's music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

Asghari, a fitness professional who immigrated from Iran, plays the singer's mysterious love interest in the video, which is set in an old mansion that is being used as a nightclub.

Asghari's has since been a constant presence by Spears's side and has been vocal about his support for her, especially during her public fight to end her conservatorship.

In April last year, the pair announced they were expecting a baby. Taking to Instagram, Asghari spoke about his joy as he prepared to become a father.

"Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do," he wrote.

Sadly, however, Spears revealed she'd had a miscarriage a month after the announcement.

Before Asghari, Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, aged 16 and 17.