Inside Britney Spears's $14 million home where she married Sam Asghari

There were plenty of contenders when Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari were choosing the location for their wedding.

Soon after their engagement, Spears took to TikTok to explain their “predicament”.

"I have no idea where we want to get married,” she told fans. "We don't know if we want to get married in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York City.”

Ultimately, the couple chose something much closer to home. Literally.

The duo tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony held on the grounds of Spears’ sprawling California property, with celebrity guests such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace in attendance.

Britney Spears's villa is located in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo: Engel & Volkers

Spears has lived in her Thousand Acres home since 2015 and it is thought to be worth nearly $14 million.

The gated property sits within the exclusive White Stallion Estates community, on a plot of land measuring more than six acres.

The neoclassical Italian-style villa measures 12,464-square-feet, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A large foyer is home to classical columns, a 35-foot-high ceiling, marble floors, a fireplace and windows that highlight the expansive views offered by the hilltop property.

The Britney Spears owned villa is located in Thousand Oaks, California. The property consists of 5 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Photo: Engel & Volkers

There is also a wood-panelled library, chef's kitchen, a home theatre and a six-car garage.

Interiors are covered in marble, with oversized statement chandeliers in the kitchen and living rooms.

Additional facilities include a large infinity pool and spa, tennis court and a three-green golf course complete with sand traps.

The living room will be familiar to anyone who follows the star on Instagram, as this is the site of the regular dance videos that she posts on the social media platform.

However, as Spears revealed in an Instagram post a few months ago, although she has traditionally been modest about her home, this is one of three large living rooms in the property.

“I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now. I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room… but honestly I have three living rooms,” she wrote. “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour but until then here’s the pink sky.”

She also announced that she would soon be moving out of her current home. “I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for change.”

