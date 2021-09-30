'On cloud 9': Britney Spears and other celebrities react to conservatorship news

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father.

The pop superstar said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now".

At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

In an Instagram post following the judge's ruling, the Stronger singer posted a video showing her seated next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and manoeuvring the controls.

"First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane! Geez I was scared," she wrote, without mentioning the conservatorship.

In court, Penny removed Jamie from his role after the singer's attorney said she did not want him involved for even one more day.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Judge Penny said.

The judge said she would hold a hearing on November 12 to discuss a petition to terminate the conservatorship that controls Britney's business and personal affairs.

Britney, 39, has been struggling for years to get free of the legal arrangement. She did not take part in Wednesday's hearing.

"It's a great day for Britney Spears and it's a great day for justice," the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart told fans gathered outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "Britney Spears has been faced with a decade-long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare, orchestrated by her father and others."

Jamie will be replaced by an accountant, John Zabel, on a temporary basis, Penny said.

'It’s logical, it’s fair'

#FreeBritney fans erupted in cheers as the judge's ruling was conveyed. Pop singer Cher tweeted: "I'm more than thrilled 4 her. Bless our super star."

Jamie had been in charge of his daughter's business affairs since 2008, when he put in place a wide-ranging, court-approved conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown. The details of Britney's mental health have never been revealed.

Rosengart said he envisaged an orderly transition in which the conservatorship could end before the close of the year. “It’s simple, it’s logical, it’s fair, it’s just,” he told the judge.

Ironically, it was Jamie who earlier in September reversed years of objections and abruptly called for the conservatorship to end. But he argued that he should remain in his role to smooth the transition.

Rosengart, however, demanded that Jamie be suspended immediately.

"According to Britney Spears, his service has been abusive, it’s been toxic and it’s been cruel,” he said.

A New York Times documentary released last week alleged that the singer's phone and bedroom were bugged by security staff working for her father. Conversations with friends, her children and her previous lawyer were monitored, a former security staffer said.

Her father has said his actions were within his authority as conservator. "Mr Spears has faithfully and loyally served as a court-appointed conservator for 13 years. His record is impeccable," his attorney Vivian Thoreen said on Wednesday.

Britney stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the conservatorship, telling the judge in her first public comments that she wanted her life back.

Public support, helped by three documentaries, has swelled.

Two weeks ago, Britney announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, her personal trainer boyfriend of more than four years. The pair hope to marry after negotiating a pre-nuptial agreement.

"Free Britney! Congratulations!" Asghari wrote on his Instagram account after the hearing.

Other celebrities have also taken to social media to congratulate Britney on having her father removed from the conservatorship.

Singer Dionne Warwick said it was "wonderful news" and told her to "enjoy your life":

This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life! 🥰 https://t.co/QjTECNuwrT — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 29, 2021

A Thousand Miles singer Vanessa Carlton tweeted that she was "thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming" while calling Britney a "brilliant lady":

Free Britney!!!! I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming to this brilliant lady. Oh and the Jenny Eliscu Netflix documentary was so well done and hopefully helped support her at this very important time. — 𝕍 𝕒 𝕟 𝕖 𝕤 𝕤 𝕒 ℂ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕝 𝕥 𝕠 𝕟 (@VanessaCarlton) September 29, 2021

La Toya Jackson offered a "huge congratulations":

American singer and actress Bette Midler congratulated Britney and said she "is free" while also praising her for not giving up for 13 years:

#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2021

