Britney Spears's lawyer 'aggressively' working to remove her father from conservatorship

Britney Spears's lawyer on Monday said he is moving "aggressively and expeditiously" to remove her father from the controversial guardianship controlling her affairs.

The lawyer updated reporters after a very brief Los Angeles court hearing held to discuss security costs for the singer's professional conservator, who said she has received threats over the globally followed case.

"My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," said Mathew Rosengart.

Britney Spears's new layer Mathew Rosengart speaks to reporters as he leaves the Los Angeles County Courthouse after a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case on July 19, 2021. AFP

"We're working very hard on the documents," said Rosengart, who was appointed last week after a judge allowed the singer to choose her own representation.

Spears was placed under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father after she had a highly public breakdown in 2007.

But the pop star has become increasingly vocal and public in opposing the conservatorship since a dramatic court testimony in June in which she slammed the system as "abuse."

She repeated and extended on that testimony in court last week, again via phone, and at the weekend wrote on Instagram that she was "not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think."

Even before Spears asked the court to end her guardianship, her loyal fans had mounted a #FreeBritney campaign, gathering outside court hearings and at rallies across the globe.

"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and strength," said Rosengart on Monday.

"I also want to thank Britney Spears's fans and supporters," he said.

"The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming, from coast to coast and literally throughout the world."

Jamie Spears's lawyer last week told the court he would not step down voluntarily and disputed her accounts blaming her father for all the bad things that have happened to her as "the furthest thing from the truth."

Monday's hearing concerned a request for $50,000 per month security fees from Jodi Montgomery, who is currently responsible for Spears' person. Jamie Spears is currently in control of his daughter's estate.

Another hearing on the security fees issue will take place next Monday, before several more petitions are heard back in court in late September.

