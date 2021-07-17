Britney Spears speaks out on Instagram: 'How dare you make it public that now you care'

Britney Spears has spoken out again, in the controversy surrounding her conservatorship.

Since the resignation of court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham – whom she said encouraged her to stay silent during her conservatorship battle – Spears hasn’t held back her thoughts on social media.

On Friday evening, she took to Instagram to share a post that read: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote in the lengthy caption. "There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

The star continued: "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

While the Toxic hitmaker didn’t specify who she was referring to exactly, she said the subjects knew who they were.

" … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!" she continued. "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …."

Last week, Spears was given the right to hire her own lawyer, selecting lawyer Mathew Rosengart to represent her in her conservatorship case.

"We will be filing a petition as soon as possible to move [Jamie] Spears, subject to our formal retention," said Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has represented Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

"Why is Mr Spears not voluntarily stepping down? He does not belong in this conservatorship any more. And we believe he should voluntarily step down immediately."

Britney, speaking to the court again via telephone, was at times angry and upset, and used the occasional expletive, as she said she wanted to "press charges" against her father.

"I'm angry and I will go there," the singer said, even telling the court at one point she thought "they were trying to kill me".

"If the court doesn't see this as abuse ... I don't know what is," she said, calling for "investigations" and a restraining order against her father.

- Additional reporting from AFP