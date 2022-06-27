Britney Spears' first husband ordered to trial on stalking charge

A California judge found on Monday that there was enough evidence against a man who was once briefly married to Britney Spears, and who showed up uninvited at her wedding, to face trial on a felony stalking charge.

Britney Spears wore a Versace gown and Charlotte Tilbury make-up for her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo: Charlotte Tilbury

After a two-hour preliminary hearing, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Jason Allen Alexander, 40, should be held to answer on the charge, along with misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery, court records showed.

Mr Alexander's lawyer entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. His client did not attend and remains in jail.

Britney Spears' $14 million California home - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britney Spears's home in Thousand Oaks, California. All photos: Engel & Volkers

Spears married long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Mr Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at the house before the ceremony, streaming his raid live on Instagram.

Richard Eubler, a former security guard for Spears, testified at Monday's hearing that Mr Alexander made it inside her house and up to the locked door of her bedroom while she was inside, media reports claimed.

READ MORE Britney Spears invited to Washington

Mr Eubler said Mr Alexander had also tried to enter the property in the days before the wedding.

His lawyer, Sandra Bisignani, said there was no evidence that he had any intention of harming Spears.