Eid Al Adha 2021: things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi during the long weekend

With Eid Al Adha around the corner, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a long weekend.

The exact date of the public holiday is not yet known, although it is believed it will start on July 20, giving residents five days off, along with the weekend.

If you’re planning to spend the time in another country, here’s a look at some quarantine-free destinations that are less than a seven-hour flight away.

Meanwhile, a number of premium hotels within the UAE have launched staycation offers for those who want that holiday feel without the hassle of flying.

If you don’t have any travel plans, there are still plenty of ways to mark the long weekend within the UAE. Here are a few ideas:

In Dubai

Shop the sales

This year's Dubai Summer Surprises coincides with the Eid holidays.

This is possibly the best time to indulge in a little retail therapy, as Dubai Summer Surprises will be coinciding with the Eid holidays this year. The DSS Summer Sale will have more than 500 brands across malls offering discounts of 25 to 75 per cent. Some participating stores include Pottery Barn and West Elm for homeware, Mac and Faces for cosmetics, and Gap, Topshop, American Eagle Outfitters and more for fashion. There will also be raffle draws and daily promotions available.

Various malls across Dubai; timings vary; www.mydss.ae

Tom and Jerry Cheese Town Experience at Ibn Battuta Mall

Tom and Jerry Cheese Town Experience at Ibn Battuta Mall includes meet-and-greets, a gallery and more.

Surprise the little ones by bringing them face-to-face with their favourite cartoon characters. As part of DSS, there will be an interactive Tom and Jerry Cheese Town Experience taking place in Ibn Battuta mall until Friday, July 30. Take the little ones to this activation to enjoy games, as well as meet-and-greets with Tom and Jerry.

Visitors can also explore the evolution of Tom and Jerry over the years with original artwork, sculptures and animations on display. Young fans can rediscover famous locations seen in cartoons, such as The Kitchen Illusion Space, The Interactive Study, The Living Room Illusion and Jerry’s Home.

Daily, until Friday, July 30; noon to 9pm; free for the family after a minimum spend of Dh200 within the mall, excluding supermarkets, banks and government services; India Court, Ibn Battuta; www.ibnbattuta.com

Festival Plaza

The Pad Fitness will be having free fitness classes on Friday and Saturday at Festival Plaza.

The mall in Jebel Ali is offering a jam-packed schedule to keep the entire family entertained this summer. Children can get creative with wall art and there's a summer camp throughout July offering workshops on gardening, reading, painting, ceramic work and cupcake and doughnut decorating.

Meanwhile, adults can get fit as Festival Plaza will be offering free workouts, including Pilates, BollyHIIT and Bhangra HIIT every Friday and Saturday, starting from Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 31 with The PAD Fitness.

Available daily, until Saturday, July 31; free; availability on first-come-first-serve basis; registration can be done at the venue; www.dubaifestivalplaza.com

Dubai Autodrome

Dubai Autodrome has some seasonal offers that are valid during the Eid break.

This multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility has an array of BMW M cars available to the public, so visitors can experience them on the track. There's also a 20 per cent discount on the BMW 330i M Sport driving experience until Tuesday, August 31.

Meanwhile, if you buy any two driving experiences at the Dubai Kartdrome, an indoor and outdoor track facility for racing activities for all age groups, the third one is complimentary.

Daily; 9am to midnight (the outdoor Kartdrome is open 9am to noon and 3pm to midnight); Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Motor City; www.dubaiautodrome.ae

Infinity des Lumieres

Digital art gallery Infinity des Lumieres allows visitors to step into works of art.

A new kind of art gallery has opened in The Dubai Mall. Infinity des Lumieres uses more than 130 projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 HD digital images to create an immersive experience for visitors. Three exhibitions are currently being shown, with the first being a light, sound and visual presentation of Van Gogh’s works, including The Potato Eaters (1885), Sunflowers (1888) and The Starry Night (1889). The centre also houses a boutique so you can pick up pieces of art afterwards.

Daily; Dh75 for children up to the age of 13 and Dh125 for adults; The Dubai Mall; infinitylumieres.com

OliOli

OliOli will be having a scavenger hunt followed by a printing workshop for Eid. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The play museum has launched a family scavenger hunt and printing workshops over the Eid holidays. Children between the ages of 3 and 11 can experience the family-themed crossword scavenger hunt that tasks participants with collecting words from across its eight galleries in order to receive Eidiya at the end of the challenge.

The printing workshop that follows will teach children about the process of printing in a hands-on manner, and let them leave with personalised Eid cards.

Sunday to Saturday, July 18 to 24; Dh126 for one child and one adult (inclusive of admission, scavenger hunt and art printing workshop); www.olioli.ae

Cafe Society

Cafe Society is offering discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals during Eid Al Adha.

This chic restaurant in Dubai Marina has numerous offers running over the Eid break. Start your day with breakfast and enjoy a 35 per cent discount on any main menu item, such as the toasted French brioche, Mediterranean breakfast or frittatas.

Make a lunch reservation there and you get a buy-one-get-one-free offer on their main courses, including the truffle mushroom pizza, grilled Norwegian salmon and Mediterranean seafood paella.

Those having dinner at the restaurant will get a free dessert when they buy two mains.

Offer valid throughout Eid Al Adha; Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina; cafesociety.ae

Shamiana

The restaurant will be hosting special brunches throughout the Eid Al Adha break. Called the Nostalgia Brunch, dishes are meant to conjure up memories of diners' childhoods. There will be sharing-style starters and mains, plus live stations, including a chaat counter.

Monday to Saturday, July 19 to 24; 12.30pm to 4pm; prices start at Dh175 for the soft drink package; Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers; www.tajhotels.com

Hotel Cartagena

South American flavours meet Middle Eastern spices at this restaurant that has curated a special Eid Al Adha menu. The limited-time three-course Eid menu is designed to share and includes dishes such as lentil soup with beef chorizo, chicken anticuchos with sumac and togarashi, and lamb asado, a whole lamb shank slow-roasted in the style famous in South America. All this, and views from the 72nd floor to boot.

Monday to Friday, July 19 to 23; 6.30pm to 8.30pm; Dh199 per person; JW Marriott Marquis Dubai; www.hotelcartagena.ae

In Abu Dhabi

Concerts and fireworks on Yas Island

Yas Island will have Eid Al Adha fireworks from Yas Bay waterfront, although gatherings are not allowed this year.

Residents in the capital will be spoilt for choice with the events taking place on Yas Island. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced there will be a number of concerts by regional superstars. Assala, Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares will be performing at the Etihad Arena on Thursday and Friday, July 22 and 23.

There will also be three days of firework displays over Yas Bay, starting on the first day of Eid Al Adha. The pyrotechnic shows will also be broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel, so you can enjoy it from the safety of your home, as public gatherings are not allowed.

Thursday and Friday, July 22 and 23; tickets for the concerts are available on www.etihadarena.ae and www.platinumlist.net

Clymb Abu Dhabi

Clymb launches an indoor five-minute skydive show with five instructors on Fridays at Yas Mall.

Clymb Abu Dhabi has recently launched Dare to Soar, a free indoor skydiving show, where the instructors showcase their best moves. The shows take place every Friday at 6pm, and if you’re tempted to imitate their stunts after, you can scan QR codes to get 20 per cent off on your first flight.

Fridays, until August 28; 6pm; Clymb Abu Dhabi, Yas Island; clymbabudhabi.com

Ice Cream Lab

Coconut & Pistachio, one of the varieties of Pan-n-Ice ice cream on display at Pearl Court, Yas Mall.

Since there’s nothing like ice cream to beat the heat, why not try a new flavour – or 1,000? Thanks to a record-breaking collaboration between Abu Dhabi Culinary and Pan-n-Ice, 1,001 flavours are now available at the Ice Cream Lab pop-up in Yas Mall. Try out flavours such as coffee and cookie dough, bubblegum and pistachio, mint Oreo and meringue, matcha and passion fruit, and cherry and popping candy, for a limited time only.

Daily, until Wednesday, July 21; Dh35 to Dh40; Ice Cream Lab, Yas Mall; www.yasmall.ae

Cipriani

The much-loved Italian restaurant on Yas Island has launched some limited-edition dishes for Eid Al Adha. Diners can now sink their teeth into creations such as the lentil salad with prawns, orange, spring onion and cherry tomatoes; home-made "bigoli" with duck ragu; or the oven-roasted lamb shoulder with mashed potatoes. For dessert, there’s a new Napoleon cake with strawberries.

The dishes are on the menu until the end of July, while the restaurant’s usual a la carte menu will also be available. And if you time your dinner just right, you can catch a glimpse of Yas Island’s fireworks from your vantage point, too.

Daily until Saturday, July 31; 6pm to midnight; Yas Marina; www.ciprianiyasisland.com

Coya Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi's popular pollo a la parrilla (corn fed chicken) is on its business lunch menu.

The restaurant has a business lunch on offer from Sunday to Thursday. For Dh110 per person, guests can get a choice of two appetisers and one main course. Some starters on offer include the Chilean sea bass croquettes, wild mushroom ceviche, salmon maki rolls and Wagyu beef baos, while mains include spicy beef fillet and grilled tiger prawns.

The restaurant has also restarted its Friday brunch and has launched a four-course lunch experience, Fin De Semana, on Fridays and Saturdays for Dh199 per person, all of which will be on offer during the Eid holidays.

Available daily; timings vary according to offer; Coya Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; www.coyarestaurant.com/abu-dhabi/

Berri’s Cafe

Children eat for free at Berri's Cafe this Eid Al Adha.

Dine at the cafe at Al Muneera, and children 12 years and below eat for free this Eid Al Adha. Some dishes on the children’s menu include beef and chicken sliders, spaghetti bolognese, chicken tenders with French fries, mini margherita pizza, and mac and cheese. Meanwhile, adults can tuck into their famous dishes (the lobster pizza is a must-try) and catch fireworks across the Yas Bay waterfront at 9pm.

Monday to Thursday, July 19 to 22; 6pm to 10pm; Al Muneera Beach Plaza, Al Raha; www.berris.ae

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

