Inside Infinity des Lumieres, Dubai's new digital art centre

One of the largest digital art centres in the GCC, set inside The Dubai Mall, opened to the public on Thursday.

Infinity des Lumieres will host immersive art exhibitions and hopes to become a platform where tech-driven artists can create, innovate and present their works, its director said.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, the venue has more than 130 projectors, 58 speakers and 3,000 HD digital images working together to create moving artworks.

Three exhibitions are currently being shown. The first is a light, sound and visual presentation of Van Gogh’s works, including The Potato Eaters (1885), Sunflowers (1888) and Starry Night (1889).

Accompanying the presentation is a production by Danny Rose Studio, which pays homage to the widespread influence of Japanese art, culture and tradition on famous artists such as Van Gogh.

Dreamed Japan, Images of the Floating World will take visitors into 19th century Japan, blending artist Katsushika Hokusai’s portraits with landscapes and images of his famous waves.

Created specifically for immersive art spaces, Verse by Thomas Vanz concludes the show. The exhibition is a hypnotic, metaphysical journey, with whirling images of the cosmos accompanied by an orchestral piece composed with Jonathan Fitas.

Three exhibitions are currently being shown at the centre.

Shows at Infinity des Lumieres last one hour and 15 minutes each.

The centre also houses a boutique where art lovers can buy collections from artists from the region and beyond.

In May, Infinity des Lumieres announced a partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “to strengthen the emirate’s position as a city of the future through a unique digital art experience”.

“Dubai is the perfect home for the art centre,” said Catherine Oriol, director of Infinity des Lumieres. “Along with the authority’s support, we aim to create the ultimate platform for art to merge with diverse industries through unique symposia, partnering with visionary institutions, thinkers, industry leaders, innovators, and emerging local, regional and international artists.”

Tickets to Infinity des Lumieres start at Dh75 for children up to aged 13 and Dh125 for visitors over 14 years. Shows run daily, with the first starting at 10am; infinitylumieres.com

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The 10 Questions Is there a God?

How did it all begin?

What is inside a black hole?

Can we predict the future?

Is time travel possible?

Will we survive on Earth?

Is there other intelligent life in the universe?

Should we colonise space?

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?

How do we shape the future?

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

NBA Finals so far (Toronto lead 3-1 in best-of-seven series_ Game 1 Raptors 118 Warriors 109 Game 2 Raptors 104 Warriors 109 Game 3 Warriors 109 Raptors 123 Game 4 Warriors 92 Raptors 105

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final (first-leg score): Juventus (1) v Ajax (1), Tuesday, 11pm UAE Match will be shown on BeIN Sports

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

JAPAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Sho Sasaki, Hiroki Sakai, Sei Muroya, Genta Miura, Takehiro Tomiyasu

Midfielders: Toshihiro Aoyama, Genki Haraguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan

Forwards: Yuya Osako, Takuma Asano, Koya Kitagawa

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

RESULTS 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Masaali, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Almoreb, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Imprison, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Raahy, Adrie de Vries, Jaber Ramadhan. 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m. Winner: Cross The Ocean, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m. Winner: Sa’Ada, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash.

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai