Dubai Summer Surprises to return in July: what to expect from the shopping festival

It’s time to polish off your bargain-hunting skills because Dubai Summer Surprises is ready to return for another action-packed season.

The much-loved shopping festival will take place from Thursday, July 1 and continue for 10 weeks, concluding on Saturday, September 4.

This is the 24th season of the festival organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, and it will bring back many of its popular elements – including its annual shopping, hotel, dining and entertainment options at discounted summer rates – while also introducing some new events and offers.

Residents and visitors can expect opening-day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City.

The city will also be illuminated with colourful decorations and lighting throughout the 10 weeks.

Some exciting promotions making a comeback this year include: DSS Share Millionaire, where those spending Dh300 or more at select stores stand the chance to enter a draw, with one lucky person winning up to Dh1million; as well as DSS Daily Surprises, where offers or discounts will be available at a select stores for one day only (shoppers need to keep their eyes peeled on DSS's social media to find out which one it is).

New additions to this year’s line-up include Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine and Win, while families will enjoy Movie Magic and Summer Art Project. Further details on these events are set to be revealed soon.

Visitors can also expect prizes, raffles and offers in time for Eid Al Adha and children going back to school after the summer.

Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of DFRE, believes this DSS is “shaping up to be one of the best yet”.

“It is the first major event of a very important year for the UAE, with the Emirates celebrating its golden jubilee in December and Dubai staging Expo in October – both key milestones in the history of the nation.

"DSS will perfectly set the stage for what’s to come and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience all that Dubai has to offer, to enjoy a wonderful summer and a memorable 2021 ahead.”

More information is available at mydss.ae