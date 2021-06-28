Live concerts return to Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha 2021 with Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jassmi and Myriam Fares to perform

Live performances will return to Abu Dhabi this Eid Al Adha with concerts by Arab artists Tamer Hosny, Myriam Fares, Hussain Al Jassmi and Assala Nasri at the Etihad Arena on July 22 and 23.

The concerts on Yas Island are part of celebrations organised by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and will include nightly fireworks starting from the first day of Eid.

While the exact date is not yet known, as it depends on the sighting of the moon, this year’s Eid Al Adha break is likely to start on July 19.

Emirati musician Al Jassmi and Syrian singer Nasri will kick off the first day of concerts, while Egyptian pop star Hosny and Lebanese entertainer Fares will entertain fans on the second day.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed at the concert venue with attendees over 16 years required to show they’ve been fully vaccinated, as well as have a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours. They also need to make sure that 28 days have passed since the second dose of the vaccination, plus present the “E” mark or “*” sign via their Al Hosn apps.

Those aged between 12 and 16 are required to show a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours, and do not need to have been vaccinated. Children below 12 years are not permitted to attend.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live concerts back again for the first time since March 2020, featuring the best and brightest regional superstars for our Eid Al Adha celebrations in Abu Dhabi,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

The annual season of Summer #inAbuDhabi will continue over the Eid Al Adha holidays with activities to keep residents and visitors entertained, Al Shaiba said . The experiences will include a series of shows, entertainment options, promotions and prize giveaways across the capital.

UAE residents this year are expected to receive almost a week off to mark the second Eid, with the holiday expected to begin with a day off for Arafat Day on Monday, July 19, which marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and the day before Eid Al Adha.

There will be a further three days off for Eid, taking the holiday up to Thursday, July 22.

Tickets are sold in pairs for the Etihad Arena concerts, with one pair starting at Dh195 and available on etihadarena.ae.