A first look at the brand new L'Couture boutique in Dubai

L’Couture, the Dubai athleisure wear brand, has just opened its first boutique.

Known for selling sports pieces that look great both in and out of the gym, the e-commerce company aims to make women feel powerful in their skin.

A motivational wall sign at the new L'Couture store. Courtesy L'Couture

The new space fills a two-storey house in Dubai's Umm Suqeim area, now completely reimagined to hold not only the brand's headquarters, but an airy retail area

The store is filled with racks of clothes in signature shades of aqua, wild orchid, cool grey, French navy, and a beautiful hue called mindful green. There is a glam room, filled with mirrors and shelves of skin products, and in a welcome new twist, the store even has a yoga and photography studio.

At 4,290 square feet, the new space is airy, light and built to be enjoyed.

Founded in 2019 by Lyndsay Doran to cater to active women looking for well-designed gym wear, L'Couture has gone from strength to strength as women turn to its range of seamless leggings, bralette tops with ladder backs and high-waisted cycling shorts, which are cut for practicality as well as comfort.

Designed to hold everything together during even the most arduous workout, L'Couture also provides comfy cover-all tops and even shorts that promise to give a shaping boost.

A wall sign at the new L'Couture store. Courtesy L'Couture

Laid out in calming tones of taupe, bone and mushroom against cream, the new store features an entire wall decked out with cream roses and aspirational mottos, such as, "Love the fit you're in" and "Welcome to the girl gang".

"I am beyond excited about the opening of the very first L'Couture boutique in Dubai," says Doran.

“I wanted to create a unique space that really captures the essence of the brand for both customers and my team, and that’s exactly what we have done. The boutique is feminine and Instagrammable, a place I want our girl gang to come and hang out, whilst they browse our latest collections. We can’t wait to welcome all our customers, loyal and new, to our new home.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

PSA DUBAI WORLD SERIES FINALS LINE-UP Men’s:

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

MATCH INFO Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 1

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

