A first look at the brand new L'Couture boutique in Dubai

L’Couture, the Dubai athleisure wear brand, has just opened its first boutique.
Known for selling sports pieces that look great both in and out of the gym, the e-commerce company aims to make women feel powerful in their skin.
The new space fills a two-storey house in Dubai's Umm Suqeim area, now completely reimagined to hold not only the brand's headquarters, but an airy retail area
The store is filled with racks of clothes in signature shades of aqua, wild orchid, cool grey, French navy, and a beautiful hue called mindful green. There is a glam room, filled with mirrors and shelves of skin products, and in a welcome new twist, the store even has a yoga and photography studio.
At 4,290 square feet, the new space is airy, light and built to be enjoyed.
Founded in 2019 by Lyndsay Doran to cater to active women looking for well-designed gym wear, L'Couture has gone from strength to strength as women turn to its range of seamless leggings, bralette tops with ladder backs and high-waisted cycling shorts, which are cut for practicality as well as comfort.
Designed to hold everything together during even the most arduous workout, L'Couture also provides comfy cover-all tops and even shorts that promise to give a shaping boost.
Laid out in calming tones of taupe, bone and mushroom against cream, the new store features an entire wall decked out with cream roses and aspirational mottos, such as, "Love the fit you're in" and "Welcome to the girl gang".
"I am beyond excited about the opening of the very first L'Couture boutique in Dubai," says Doran.
“I wanted to create a unique space that really captures the essence of the brand for both customers and my team, and that’s exactly what we have done. The boutique is feminine and Instagrammable, a place I want our girl gang to come and hang out, whilst they browse our latest collections. We can’t wait to welcome all our customers, loyal and new, to our new home.”
