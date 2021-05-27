Inversion exercises: the fitness trend that has people head over heels

While it's safe to say the way we've been working out has changed over the years, there are some workouts that are completely turning things around – 180°, to be exact.

Inversion exercises, which require the human body to be upside down, aren't new, but demand has certainly been on the rise. Simply swipe through social media and you'll find images of trainers and fitness influencers in hard-to-fathom positions. From swing yoga, which allows the body to be suspended upside down mid-air, to headstand holds, workout poses that require the body to be in an inverted position are becoming popular as they elicit a sense of awe and make for Instagram-worthy photos.

Diana Azavedo, director of yoga teacher training courses at Zen Yoga Dubai, confirms this. "Yoga has become popular over the years and the inversion practice more so. Social media has contributed greatly to its vast spread," she says.

A forearm stand helps build strength and requires concentration. Courtesy Diana Azavedo

“People are interested in activities that require skill, technique and dedication, and inversions fall in this category as they possess a mystic charm. The more elusive and difficult the pose, the more it grasps our attention and curiosity.”

But showmanship and visual appeal aside, are there any benefits to inverted exercise poses? Faisal Aasam, managing partner of Evolve Sports Solutions, believes so, because inverted positions “reverse the pull of gravity”.

“This is good for spinal health as it enables decompression, which is needed when you sit on a desk for long hours,” he says. “The decompression also eases muscle tension throughout the body.”

Exercises such as inverted wall push-ups, TRX inverted rows and inverted crunches can also enhance movement ability, and increase proprioception, our body's ability to perceive its position and movement, he says.

Other physical benefits of inverted exercises include improved core strength and balance, better flexibility and posture and an improved lymphatic system, says Cornelia Gloor, head of the physiotherapy department at RAK Hospital.

But physical benefits aside, being upside down can also be good for mental health. “Reversing the effect of gravity increases the blood flow to the upper body parts, especially the brain, which can increase brain function,” says Gloor. Apart from increased focus, this translates to reduced stress, she says.

Azavedo agrees. “Inversions encourage good core strength and upper body stability. But along the journey, there is much to benefit in terms of empowerment of the body and mind. This involves a sense of elevated concentration and a subtle calmness of mind.

"Being upside down involves overcoming fears emotionally and physically. The accomplishment of such advanced inversions gives a feeling of 'I can do it' and self-trust which has a trickle-down effect in our daily lives."

While inversions are a big part of the physical practice of yoga, they are still considered in the advanced or challenging category. To be able to do them, both physical and mental effort is required, says Azavedo.

“One of the challenges is the lack of core and upper-body strength. To empower a student in an inversion practice, there is a lot of emphasis required in these highlighted areas. Another big aspect is our inability to overcome our fears – the fear of being upside down, having a different perspective and the fear of falling. To overcome this, it takes a fair amount of mental encouragement and plenty of practice,” she says.

Despite the many benefits, experts recommend weighing the pros against the potential risks. “Inversion exercises are not safe for everyone. While hanging upside down, blood pressure will increase and the heartbeat will slow down. There’s also increased blood pressure to the eyes,” says Gloor.

It’s the reason these exercises are not recommended to those with high blood pressure, any type of heart condition, glaucoma, osteoporosis, acid reflux and spinal instabilities. “It’s also not safe if obese or pregnant. In any case, it’s better to check with a doctor before attempting inversion exercises,” says Gloor.

If you’re tempted to turn your workouts upside down, Aasam says the best time to do it is after a light breakfast, leaving time to digest the food.

“Start slowly and let your body get used to it first,” advises Gloor. “Try a half inverted position first and make sure someone is with you to support if needed.

"It is best to begin with 30 seconds to one minute at a time and then slowly increase it by two to three minutes. Some people can stay in this position for 10 to 20 minutes, but not everyone will be able to do so, and we don't advise hanging upside down for more than a few minutes at a time," she says.

“As with any exercise, the body has to get used to it. And it’s important to listen to your body.”

Three inverted yoga poses to try

A handstand is more complicated than a headstand or a forearm stand. Courtesy Diana Azavedo

Azavedo explains three inverted yoga poses to try:

1. Headstand

This pose involves placing the crown of the head and arms on the floor, and reaching the legs up to the ceiling. The support here is gained by activating core and upper body strength and ensuring the weight of the body is not placed on the neck.

2. Forearm stand

This pose involves placing the forearms on the floor and reaching the legs up to the ceiling. This is a great pose that builds strength and needs a lot of focused concentration.

3. Handstand

This pose is the most advanced of the three. It involves supporting the entire bodyweight onto the hands, which are on the floor. The legs reach up to the ceiling. This pose requires great concentration, technique, strength and flexibility, all in one.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

