H&M announces new collaboration with Brock Collection launching June 1

If you missed out on the last H&M designer collaboration with Simone Rocha, which sold out in hours, then do not fear, another big name tie-up is about to launch.

Created by Brock Collection, the new capsule will launch on June 1, and will feature a range of women's dresses, separates, denim and accessories.

It will be available in selected stores only, including in the UAE, but also online.

A slouchy washed denim bag from the Brock Collection X H&M. Courtesy H&M

Hailing from New York, this design duo is known for its pretty, vintage-inspired pieces that are as wearable as they are charming.

Built on New York polish mixed with the laidback vibe of Los Angeles, the result is feminine yet very modern.

If the name is unfamiliar, it is the brand behind the snappy look Adele wore to host Saturday Night Live in October 2020.

Oversized washed denim from the Brock Collection X H&M. Courtesy H&M

For the H&M collection, think corset-style tops and country floral, mixed with washed denim. There are summer dresses with pretty ribbon shoulder ties, bias-cut slip dresses trimmed with lace and volume filled skirts.

The denim arrives in a mid-washed colour, as mum-cut jeans and super slouchy bags. Dramatic balloon sleeves appear, so do pretty ruffles, all in tones of pale pink, cream, faded blue and black.

Best of all, thanks to Brock Collection's focus on sustainable fabrics, the H&M line is made with organic linen, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel, a type of rayon.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Brock Collection, who are well-known for their luxe craftsmanship, impeccable fits and structures, and have quite the celebrity following,” said Maria Ostblom, head of design for H&M.

Pleated slippers from the Brock Collection X H&M. Courtesy H&M

“But there’s also beauty in the fact that their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear – I believe that’s the key to their success. We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many. By adding more sustainable materials, it creates for a collaboration I hope our customers around the world will fall in love with."

