Natasha Jain, whose husband Aasim is Muslim, began fasting more than a decade ago in solidarity with her best friend at university. Photo: Natasha Jain
Lifestyle

The non-Muslims fasting in solidarity with loved ones this Ramadan

We speak to UAE residents who began observing the annual fast for others, but continued for themselves

Katy Gillett
March 17, 2025